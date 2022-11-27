(La Porte, IN) - The Santa Parade took place in La Porte late Saturday afternoon and it was possibly the best Santa Parade in recent memory. The parade featured a new route this year and turnout was heavy along State Street, Michigan Avenue, a short stretch of Lincolnway, and through the end of the parade route concluding at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.

