inkfreenews.com
Collier’s School Of Dance Students, Faculty Attend Dance Convention
WARSAW — Faculty and students from Debra Collier’s School of Dance in Warsaw recently attended the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters’ Workshop, held in Schaumburg, Ill. Studio owner and CNADM past president, Debra Collier, MDE; three faculty members; and students ranging from novice to advanced, attended...
inkfreenews.com
Whitko FFA Transforms Ag Barn Into A Winter Wonderland
LARWILL — The Whitko FFA would like to thank area businesses and the community for making their recent Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Auction a success. The Ag Barn, located on the Whitko Career Academy campus, was transformed into a winter wonderland with luminarias, poinsettias, and a walkway of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.
inkfreenews.com
KBOR, Big Brothers Big Sisters Team Up For Annual Boots For Scholars
WARSAW — For the 10th year in a row, the Kosciusko Board of REALTORS® partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and hosted “Littles” and their “Bigs” for their Boots for Scholars program. On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, KBOR met 25 children...
inkfreenews.com
‘Messiah’ Returns To Trine University On Dec. 18
ANGOLA — Tickets are on sale for the 11th annual performance of “Messiah” by the Steuben County Festival Choir in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The 70-voice choir, directed by J. Joseph Peters, will be joined by a full orchestra including members of...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Chamber To Host ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Giveaway
WARSAW — Each week until Christmas, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a tiny elf in two local businesses. Daily clues and photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages to help shoppers narrow down which store the elves may be hidden in. $100...
inkfreenews.com
December First Friday: Downtown Christmas Celebration
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw is excited to host a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday, Dec. 2, with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kickoff bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
hometownnewsnow.com
High Marks for Santa Parade
(La Porte, IN) - The Santa Parade took place in La Porte late Saturday afternoon and it was possibly the best Santa Parade in recent memory. The parade featured a new route this year and turnout was heavy along State Street, Michigan Avenue, a short stretch of Lincolnway, and through the end of the parade route concluding at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
inkfreenews.com
Grace College Graduate Helps Better Lives In Orthopedic Industry
WINONA LAKE — Grace College 2021 engineering graduate Cody Holmes grew up on a farm in Wabash and thought that his future was in mechanical engineering for an agriculture company. But his plans changed during his sophomore year at Grace College when he realized he wanted to maximize his...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Church Of God Purchases Property Along Rozella Road
WARSAW — The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw recently announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw, across from the high school. The purchase was finalized Monday, Nov. 28. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on its property near US 30,...
inkfreenews.com
Kellie Jo King
Kellie Jo King, 62, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 27, 1960. She is survived by three sons, Darren Diaz, Warsaw, Homer J. Knight, Columbia City and Kyle Knight; one grandchild; brothers, Robert (Marlene) Addison, Columbia City and John Kramer, Fort Wayne; and a sister, Jane Cole, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — PENDING
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at this time with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Ogan
Susan (Vrooman) Ogan, 80, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 9:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Noble Kendallville. She married Jon Ogan on Nov. 20, 1965; he survives in Wabash. Susan is survived by one son, Shawn Ogan, Wabash; one daughter, Misty Marz, Wabash; five grandchildren; and...
inkfreenews.com
GOP Caucus For Winona Lake Town Council Seat Dec. 13
WINONA LAKE – Kosciusko County Republicans have announced plans for a caucus to replace Dennis Duncan on the Winona Lake Town Council. The town council vacancy was created after Duncan won the election to a seat on the school board for Warsaw Community Schools. Republican Chairman Mike Ragan announced...
inkfreenews.com
Timothy Lee Anglin
Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
inkfreenews.com
Joan Willard — PENDING
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. Arrangements are currently pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn D. Dimmitt
Carolyn D. Dimmitt, 82, died from congestive heart failure with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at We Belong Senior Home in Plymouth. Lifetime Marshall County resident, Carolyn was born in Plymouth, on Sept. 30, 1940, to Glenn Eugene and Helen Elizabeth (Pippenger) Long. That same...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Working With Two Cities On Rural Initiative
WARSAW – Kosciusko County’s economic development corporation will team up with similar groups from two other Indiana cities for a state initiative. Aimed at closing geographic and racial gaps in economic opportunity, the Brookings Institution’s Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) will work with three Indiana towns — Warsaw, Michigan City and Seymour — over the next year to co-create “community-centered economic inclusion” (CCEI) agendas.
wkvi.com
U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled
Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
inkfreenews.com
Linda Lou Gosnell
Linda Lou (Burnworth) Gosnell, 80, Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born May 6, 1942 in Pierceton. She married William “Bill” Gosnell, who preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Don Fisher) Rentfrow and Wendy...
