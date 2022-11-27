Read full article on original website
Former Atlanta United coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino out as Mexico's coach after World Cup exit
Gerardo "Tata" Martino announced that his contract expired once Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup on Wednesday and that he is no longer the coach of El Tri. Mexico scored its first goals of the tournament in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, but it failed to advance to the knockout stages due to goal differential against Poland.
