Clayton News Daily
World Cup roundup: Mexico rejected despite win; Poland advances
Mexico won the battle but lost the war. In a wild ending Wednesday, Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia in Group C, 2-1, but it didn't win by enough and for the first time since 1978 failed to advance out of the World Cup group stage. Mexico led 2-0 going into stoppage...
Clayton News Daily
Former Atlanta United coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino out as Mexico's coach after World Cup exit
Gerardo "Tata" Martino announced that his contract expired once Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup on Wednesday and that he is no longer the coach of El Tri. Mexico scored its first goals of the tournament in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, but it failed to advance to the knockout stages due to goal differential against Poland.
China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent
Street protests that broke out in several Chinese cities over the weekend may have come as a surprise, but the ruling Communist Party has been preparing for this moment for years, decades even
Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
A Hong Kong court has postponed a pro-democracy newspaper publisher's trial after the territory's leader asked China to block him from hiring a British defense.
Appeals court halts special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in major defeat for Trump
In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Clayton News Daily
What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response...
‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help
A common reaction to the number of Afghans brought to safety from the Taliban under a much-heralded government resettlement policy is likely to be that several zeroes must be missing. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) pledged to help those who “who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law: vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+)”. The government pledged to “resettle more than 5,000 people in the first...
Democrats Vote To Force Contract On Rail Workers Without Paid Sick Leave
They didn't get much help from Republicans who professed to support the working class.
