San Marcos, TX

Clayton News Daily

Florida Atlantic Football Hires Former Texas Coach Tom Herman, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. After two seasons away from college football, Tom Herman is back. The former Texas head coach has been hired as the coach at Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network was first to report on the move.
AUSTIN, TX

