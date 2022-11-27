Read full article on original website
Where’s Amy attends IBC’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Where’s Amy attended Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s annual “The Nutcracker” performance Nov. 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The presentation included a special accompaniment by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. For more on future performances, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.
Carmel High School senior loves holiday show’s traditions
One tradition that Carmel High School senior Audrey Hockins loves about “Holiday Spectacular” happens before the show. She is part of an a cappella group that carols in the lobby before each show. “I am fortunate enough to be in my second year in this group and I...
Night & Day diversions – November 29, 2022
“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. The Live at the Center series will feature the Marrialle Sellars Band at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person. To register for free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.
Holiday show’s theme is ‘Peace, Love, Joy’
The theme of Carmel High School’s 2022 version of Holiday Spectacular is “Peace, Love, Joy.”. “It’s just a collection of wonderful music that reminds us all what the true focus of the season should be,” said Kathrine Kouns, director of choirs. “It also is focused on reminding everyone that we have more in common than we think and that we should pay more attention to our similarities than our differences at this time of year, and always.”
Carmel High School grad to perform NYE at Feinstein’s
For more than 13 years, Craig A. Meyer has been portraying Elton John in a tribute show. The 1981 Carmel High School graduate, who is based in Atlanta, finally brought the act home in March, appearing at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. “The March...
Muncie Community Christmas Sing Returns on Sunday
MUNCIE, IN – The Muncie Community Sing returns to a live, in-person event for the first time in three years this Sunday at the Muncie Fieldhouse. This is the 86th year for the annual seasonal show that brings together the musical talents of students throughout Muncie Community Schools and offers performances from the Hillcroft Choir and Chime Ensemble as well.
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
Nickel Plate Express kicks off holiday season
The sounds of holiday train whistles will fill the air over the next month as the Nickel Plate Express kicks off its annual Reindeer Rides. The popular Reindeer Rides, which began Nov. 19, are already sold out and give families an opportunity to enjoy a 75-minute ride with cookies, hot cocoa, holiday lights and a visit from Santa Claus. Train rides take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Nickel Plate Express, which estimates more than 10,000 passengers will ride the Reindeer Express this year.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
Center of attention: Fort Ben Cultural Campus has become a Lawrence destination
Once a diamond in the rough, Fort Benjamin Harrison has become a gem for the City of Lawrence. With the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority at the forefront of redevelopment, the Fort has flourished and become a destination for local residents and visitors alike. A large part of the draw is the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, a small area near the center of the previous military base that serves as a community meeting place.
Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor
The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
Changes to Marion’s Annual Walkway of Lights
Every year in November, families head to Matter Park in Marion to check out hundreds of Christmas light displays. This event is known as the Walkway of Lights and this year returned on November 19th. It runs nightly from 6-10 p.m. and lasts through December 30th. While the renowned event...
Westfield High School students to host ‘Cookies with Santa’
Llamas, live music, Christmas crafts and an appearance by Santa Claus are in store for this year’s “Cookies with Santa” event Dec. 10 at Westfield High School. The free event organized by members of Westfield High School Student Government will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to the public, said WHS senior Brenna Willis and member of the WHS Student Government executive team. Those who attend can expect to see llamas, hear live music and take photos with Santa, Willis said.
Moon Drops Distillery opens Wednesday in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, will host a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, located at 738 W. Broadway St. in Fortville. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its...
Carmel Education Foundation fall grants to fund story walk, Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder visit
The Carmel Education Foundation celebrated recipients of the fall 2022 Great Idea! Grant awards at a Nov. 9 reception at Carmel Clay Schools’ Educational Services Center. Allie Powell; Carmel Elementary; Loving Literature – Helping Our MLLs Love Reading!. Adam Havice, Ryan Osborn, Josh Cole; Carmel High School; Alcohol...
Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor
Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
Fishers resident gives back for Hanukkah
For the past six years, Fishers resident Amy Crell has organized the Sharing and Caring program with her group, Sisterhood, at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck at 600 W. 70th St. in Indianapolis. The Sharing and Caring program partners with Jewish Family Services of Indianapolis by adopting a family through Jewish Family...
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?
1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
Smitten with kittens: Hamilton County’s first cat cafe set to open in Fishers
Cat and coffee lovers will soon have a unique destination at Hamilton County’s first-ever cat cafe, Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe. Located at 7852 E. 96th St. in Fishers, owner Holly Moss plans to open the cafe in January 2023 with her 20-year-old son, Collin Fields. The Smitten Kitten Cat...
