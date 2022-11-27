The theme of Carmel High School’s 2022 version of Holiday Spectacular is “Peace, Love, Joy.”. “It’s just a collection of wonderful music that reminds us all what the true focus of the season should be,” said Kathrine Kouns, director of choirs. “It also is focused on reminding everyone that we have more in common than we think and that we should pay more attention to our similarities than our differences at this time of year, and always.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO