Altoona, PA

Your Jewelry Box hosts Toys For Tots, other holiday festivities

By Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Your Jewelry Box in Altoona hosted its annual Toys For Tots event and free holiday activities for families Sunday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to meet with kids and brought their reindeer along for petting and pictures. There was also free face painting, cookies and hot chocolate for everyone, as well as The Dirty Soda Shack food truck.

“Honestly the most exciting thing is just seeing people together again you know, after so long that we couldn’t be together,” Your Jewelry Box Owner, Devin Mullen, said. “This event is, and I think any of our team here would say the same thing, our most fun event of the year. This isn’t about business, this isn’t about selling anything. This is an event where we come and we are just having a good time.”

This is their sixth time having the event and the first they’ve been able to since the pandemic began. Mullen says that they’ve gotten so many donations for Toys For Tots from the community and they are very grateful.

WTAJ

WTAJ

