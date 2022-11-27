Read full article on original website
Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs
Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain’s prime minister last week and another to the US embassy. The sixth and latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon and sent to the...
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion. Biden told reporters...
Russia’s upper house of parliament passes tougher ban on ‘LGBT propaganda’
Russia’s upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Wednesday to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as “LGBT propaganda,” making it apply to Russians of all ages. The bill has to be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin after being passed by...
China security apparatus well honed to deal with protests
BEIJING (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don’t skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19. The government has been preparing for such challenges for decades, installing the machinery needed to quash large-scale upheavals. After an initially muted response, with security personnel using pepper spray and tear gas, police and paramilitary troops flooded city streets with jeeps, vans and armored cars in a massive show of force.
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias “La Barbie,” is “not currently in federal custody” in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN. Valdez Villarreal’s name appears as “not in BOP custody” on the agency’s website, CNN confirmed Tuesday. When asked why, bureau...
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the...
‘I hold China accountable’: Uyghur families demand answers over fire that triggered protests
For more than five years, Sharapat Mohamad Ali and her brother Mohamad had been unable to contact their family in far western China, where the government has been accused of incarcerating up to 2 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in internment camps. They believe their father and brother...
South Africa’s leader could be sunk by a scandal over cash stuffed in a sofa at his buffalo farm
Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to root out corruption. Now, he could be forced to quit over claims that he covered up the theft of a huge amount of cash from his lucrative game farm, which — by his own admission — had been stuffed in a leather sofa.
‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help
A common reaction to the number of Afghans brought to safety from the Taliban under a much-heralded government resettlement policy is likely to be that several zeroes must be missing. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) pledged to help those who “who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law: vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+)”. The government pledged to “resettle more than 5,000 people in the first...
