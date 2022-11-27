ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Russia’s upper house of parliament passes tougher ban on ‘LGBT propaganda’

Russia’s upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Wednesday to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as “LGBT propaganda,” making it apply to Russians of all ages. The bill has to be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin after being passed by...
The Associated Press

China security apparatus well honed to deal with protests

BEIJING (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don’t skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19. The government has been preparing for such challenges for decades, installing the machinery needed to quash large-scale upheavals. After an initially muted response, with security personnel using pepper spray and tear gas, police and paramilitary troops flooded city streets with jeeps, vans and armored cars in a massive show of force.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says

Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias “La Barbie,” is “not currently in federal custody” in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN. Valdez Villarreal’s name appears as “not in BOP custody” on the agency’s website, CNN confirmed Tuesday. When asked why, bureau...
KTVZ

Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year

The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the...
The Independent

‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help

A common reaction to the number of Afghans brought to safety from the Taliban under a much-heralded government resettlement policy is likely to be that several zeroes must be missing. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) pledged to help those who “who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law: vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+)”. The government pledged to “resettle more than 5,000 people in the first...

