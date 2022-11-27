ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan Herald

A Study on Luke…

By Pastor Webb Hoggard Columnist
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN1PQ_0jPIOwzh00

I recently heard a top-shelf preacher say he’s never listened to a sermon on Luke. Luke is an essential member of the New Testament writers and brings several unique things that no other writer offers.

Without him, we don’t have the story of Jesus’ birth, the Prodigal, the Good Samaritan or the church’s early years in the book of Acts.

A second-generation Jesus follower, Luke offers insight into those who lost friends due to their faith in the God-man.

Let’s not jump to, “what does this mean for me?” Please take a moment to see the significance of why Luke writes his gospel. Ponder why God would want this version.

Luke is an influential writer of the Greek language and most likely the only Gentile writer of the New Testament. He writes with a superior Greek historical writing style.

A physician that is so well-educated would be seen as a scientist today. He uses more medical terms in his two additions to the Bible than Hippocrates, the father of medicine, used in all his writings.

And finally, Luke was a poet. From the songs of the Christmas story to the rich parables he tells, Luke has an incredible way with words.

With all these wonderful helps, Luke writes good news for all people. Consider Theophilus. What an encouragement this must have been for him. Luke tells him that he wrote these stories to help him in his faith in Jesus.

I wonder if I need to hear an orderly account from several eyewitnesses of Jesus’ perfection written by an articulate, Gentile historian and physician who speaks proper Greek. Eyewitnesses were threatened daily for telling what they saw. Luke compiled stories for a long while and then decided to put this volume together.

The perspective of the book of Acts is Jerusalem to Judea to Samaria and the world. Thank God Jesus was sent to the whole world!

Luke, however, begins even more audaciously. Luke tracks Jesus from Heaven through Bethlehem and then all over Galilee to the marginalized until He arrives in Jerusalem.

Luke’s cosmic perspective was a step-by-step look at how God, who created Adam at the beginning of humankind, came to earth, was born human, and lived perfectly until his perfect and righteous sacrifice on the cross on the holy mountain.

Yet, from there, Jesus’ followers were filled with the Spirit and began to turn the world upside down through this good news.

Luke was a convert of Paul’s and traveled with him. From Acts 16 forward, Luke writes in the first person. And, at the end of Paul’s ministry, Paul writes to Timothy that it is Luke, alone, who is with him. Can you imagine the comfort Luke provided Paul?

This intellectual who can serve medically at a moment’s notice was at his side. What a friend!

Have you ever thought about this great writer? Have you told God thank you for this version of Jesus’ story?

Luke is an unsung and crucial hero in the story. I wonder how many Lukes live around us. People that have made an enormous difference don’t get remembered immediately, but their impact lasts a long time.

Maybe, you are remembering some of those people now. How Grateful should we be?

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain

The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
Chowan Herald

Forward motion is not always progress (Pt. 2)…

Last time we said that some 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt (Exodus 1–12). What should have been a 10-to-11-day journey on foot turned into a 40-year journey by foot. While there are many lessons to learn from the Children of Israel’s wandering, one that we often overlook is: forward motion is not always progress. Perhaps you have had a season of forward motion...
Chowan Herald

Enter with the password…

Perhaps, like many of us when you were a child, you were a club member or had a clubhouse with a secret password that only your closest friends knew. If you did not know the password, you could not enter the clubhouse, or unless you had the password, you could not join the club. God has a password to enter His gates, but He gives His password to the entire...
Chowan Herald

Give thanks…

The words “give” and “thanks” are forever connected. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the truth that gratitude and generosity are tied to one another. A fundamental part of us needs a physical representation of an inner feeling. We want to display our personal impressions publicly. Baptism is a symbolic giving of ourselves to God. Communion is a symbol of our gratitude for the Christ’s giving to us. A wedding...
Tyler Mc.

Paul van Buren and Unique Interpretations of Religions Like Christianity

Earlier, I wrote an article about nontheistic Christianity - a version of Christianity where people reject the idea of God as a personal God and see him as an impersonal force - but I forgot to write about the man who helped to produce this unique interpretation of Christianity - Paul van Buren. Paul was a Christian theologian and author who was born in Norfolk, Virginia back in 1924. During World War II, Paul served in the United States Coast Guard, and after his service, he went to Harvard University. Eventually, the man attended the Episcopal Theological School and got a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1951. After all of that, he received a Th.D. (a doctorate in theology) in 1957 from the University of Bael in Switzerland while studying under Calvinist theologian Karl Barth.
Ricky

A 1500-year-old version of the Bible claims that Jesus didn't get crucified

During an anti-smuggling operation in Turkey in the year 2000, an ancient version of the Bible was found that is speculated to be a copy of the Gospel of Barnabas. Religious organizations examined that book and confirmed that it was an original piece because it was written using gold lettering in the language of Aramaic, which was the native language of Jesus. This Bible is dated to be 1500 years old.
Andrei Tapalaga

2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God

2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
Ingram Atkinson

Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Ricky

People who died in worse ways compared to Jesus in the Bible

The Bible is a religious book filled with a lot of short stories that try to give a message to the readers through those stories. Since there are a lot of stories in the Bible, there exist a lot of characters as well. Some argue that the characters in the Bible existed in real life, while some say that they are merely fictional characters that existed only in biblical stories.
Chowan Herald

Thanksgiving...

Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness; Come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving,...
The Jewish Press

Awesome Prayer

There is a beautiful mystery residing at the heart of the very first meeting between our ancestors, Yitzchak and Rivka. First, Yitzchak goes out “to converse” in the field before evening (16:63). There, he notes that camels are coming. Looking back in his direction, Rivka is apparently startled. “And Rivka lifted her eyes and she saw Yitzchak. And she fell from the camel” (v.64). Why does Rivka fall? What startles her so?
Chowan Herald

Prepare before you go...

One of the fables among pastors’ homes is that spouses try to prepare themselves spiritually for what will be preached in the upcoming weeks. Nothing gets a pastor’s family more on edge than knowing their spouse is about to preach a series on patience. Yikes. Good leaders lead by walking, not talking. So we have to go first in these matters! So, if Webb’s preaching on something like patience, I...
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
424
Followers
981
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy