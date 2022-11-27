Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Everett and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Little to no additional snowfall, except for a light accumulation under a heavy shower in Snohomish county. * WHERE...Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace and Seattle and vicinity, including Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Skagit County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas and Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville and Bellevue and vicinity, including Mill Creek, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Issaquah. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
