A Study on Luke…

I recently heard a top-shelf preacher say he’s never listened to a sermon on Luke. Luke is an essential member of the New Testament writers and brings several unique things that no other writer offers.

Without him, we don’t have the story of Jesus’ birth, the Prodigal, the Good Samaritan or the church’s early years in the book of Acts.

A second-generation Jesus follower, Luke offers insight into those who lost friends due to their faith in the God-man.

Let’s not jump to, “what does this mean for me?” Please take a moment to see the significance of why Luke writes his gospel. Ponder why God would want this version.

Luke is an influential writer of the Greek language and most likely the only Gentile writer of the New Testament. He writes with a superior Greek historical writing style.

A physician that is so well-educated would be seen as a scientist today. He uses more medical terms in his two additions to the Bible than Hippocrates, the father of medicine, used in all his writings.

And finally, Luke was a poet. From the songs of the Christmas story to the rich parables he tells, Luke has an incredible way with words.

With all these wonderful helps, Luke writes good news for all people. Consider Theophilus. What an encouragement this must have been for him. Luke tells him that he wrote these stories to help him in his faith in Jesus.

I wonder if I need to hear an orderly account from several eyewitnesses of Jesus’ perfection written by an articulate, Gentile historian and physician who speaks proper Greek. Eyewitnesses were threatened daily for telling what they saw. Luke compiled stories for a long while and then decided to put this volume together.

The perspective of the book of Acts is Jerusalem to Judea to Samaria and the world. Thank God Jesus was sent to the whole world!

Luke, however, begins even more audaciously. Luke tracks Jesus from Heaven through Bethlehem and then all over Galilee to the marginalized until He arrives in Jerusalem.

Luke’s cosmic perspective was a step-by-step look at how God, who created Adam at the beginning of humankind, came to earth, was born human, and lived perfectly until his perfect and righteous sacrifice on the cross on the holy mountain.

Yet, from there, Jesus’ followers were filled with the Spirit and began to turn the world upside down through this good news.

Luke was a convert of Paul’s and traveled with him. From Acts 16 forward, Luke writes in the first person. And, at the end of Paul’s ministry, Paul writes to Timothy that it is Luke, alone, who is with him. Can you imagine the comfort Luke provided Paul?

This intellectual who can serve medically at a moment’s notice was at his side. What a friend!

Have you ever thought about this great writer? Have you told God thank you for this version of Jesus’ story?

Luke is an unsung and crucial hero in the story. I wonder how many Lukes live around us. People that have made an enormous difference don’t get remembered immediately, but their impact lasts a long time.

Maybe, you are remembering some of those people now. How Grateful should we be?