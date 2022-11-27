Read full article on original website
Man arrested for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states
Authorities have arrested a man wanted for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states.
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
WSMV
Home Depot employees come together to return lost envelope full of cash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An envelope full of cash was found at The Home Depot in Bellevue. But thanks to a group of determined employees the envelope has been returned to the rightful owner. For Adam Adkisson, it was a typical day at work until he noticed a small envelope...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
WSMV
Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
Suspect demands ‘oxys’ from pharmacist, steals prescription pills from Green Hills CVS
A local drugstore became the site of a robbery Tuesday night when a suspect demanded prescription pills and went behind the counter.
Woman pistol-whipped during altercation at East Nashville gas station
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.
WSMV
‘We got gunshots’: 911 calls reveal horrifying moments inside Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Newly released 911 calls reveal just how terrifying it was for hospital staff and patients after a gunman snuck into a Nashville hospital and opened fire. Police were dispatched to Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital on Church Street early Saturday morning. Security had reported they heard...
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
fox17.com
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
Teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
It was reportedly the 16-year-old girl's first day at Hillwood High School.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
Detroit News
Tennessee woman found in car trunk in Dearborn was assaulted before
Three months before a Tennessee woman's body was found Sunday in a car trunk in Dearborn, the 31-year-old mother told police she was assaulted by the woman driving the car while the two were dating. Dominique Hardwick, who also died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was arrested in late...
rewind943.com
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
1 Person Injured In A Single Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened In front of Wendy's at 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard at around 5:34 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
