Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Robertson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
DICKSON, TN
Davidson County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit News

Tennessee woman found in car trunk in Dearborn was assaulted before

Three months before a Tennessee woman's body was found Sunday in a car trunk in Dearborn, the 31-year-old mother told police she was assaulted by the woman driving the car while the two were dating. Dominique Hardwick, who also died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was arrested in late...
DEARBORN, MI
rewind943.com

Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!

Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

