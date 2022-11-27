WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO