Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Southeast. At approximately 4:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the...
DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown
WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
D.C. Burglary Suspect Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a Burglary Two suspect. This incident happened early Saturday morning on the 4900 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C. At approximately 3:35 am, the suspect entered the listed address. A suspect entered the building and took property before fleeing. A surveillance camera captured the image of the suspect. If anyone is able to identify this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who committed an armed robbery of a 7-11 in Silver Spring on November 10th. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of a robbery in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. at approximately 3:44 a.m. “According to the preliminary investigation conducted by detectives, two masked suspects entered the business,” police said in a statement. “An employee was The post Police seek public’s assistance to identify armed robbers at 7-11 in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
Bay Net
Felon Sentenced Over 7 Years In Federal Prison For Armed Robberies Of Convenience Stores
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Tiffany Renea Edmundson, age 34, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, yesterday to 94 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for three armed commercial robberies and for violating her supervised release for a previous federal conviction on the same commercial robbery charge.
WUSA
Mother of Rockville shooting victim presses for answers at Magruder High meeting
ROCKVILLE, Md. — DeAndre Thomas, 16, is back at Magruder High School. He was shot in a school bathroom with a ghost gun in the abdomen. He required 10 surgeries to recover. WUSA9 followed the Thomas Family through that recovery, and Wednesday night, Magruder High School invited parents to hear what it’s done to improve safety.
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police searching for gunman in brazen liquor store shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the person seen on video shooting into a car driving away from a liquor store earlier this month. The shooting happened on November 15 in the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, according to police. The video shows...
fox5dc.com
Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda
GRAPHIC VIDEO | DISCRETION ADVISED: Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released. (Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office)
Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police investigating armed robbery of Takoma Park KFC
TAKOMA PARK, MD – The KFC restaurant on Blair Road in Takoma Park was robbed at gunpoint two weeks ago, and today, police are asking the public for assistance to help solve the crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Police have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are hoping the public can identify him. An officer from the 3rd District responded to the 7700 block of Blair Road for a report of The post Police investigating armed robbery of Takoma Park KFC appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
Assault Charge Against Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Dropped
The Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney on Tuesday dropped an assault charge against Chris Geldart, the former D.C. deputy mayor for public safety who resigned in October amid the charge and questions about his residency. Geldart was charged with alleged assault and battery after getting into an altercation with personal...
D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 1