A Leesburg man with a beer in hand was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Thanksgiving Day. A 911 caller report that a red Cadillac sedan was driving erratically on County Road 44. The witness told dispatch that the car was swerving into the oncoming lane as it head southbound. A Leesburg police officer made contact with the concerned citizen who had followed the Cadillac to the Laurel Oaks apartment complex. The witness pointed the officer toward the parking spot that the Cadillac had just pulled into.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO