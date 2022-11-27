Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested after telling cops they ‘better get the dog’
A Leesburg woman was arrested after telling a police officer “you better get the dog.”. Eustis officers were alerted that a driver in a silver Mercury car was driving erratically on County Road 44. The Mercury was seen leaving the Starvos and Sons restaurant. An officer clocked the Mercury traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The officer stopped the Mercury at the intersection of County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane.
ocala-news.com
71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for forcibly kissing employee at One 51 Place Apartments
ALACHUA, Fla. – Nicholas Lee Dandron, 38, was arrested early this morning and charged with battery after allegedly grabbing an employee at One 51 Place Apartments and forcibly kissing her. The victim told an Alachua Police Department officer that she was passing out documents to each apartment at about...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man faces battery and burglary charges
A Dunnellon man faces criminal mischief, domestic battery, and burglary with battery charges after a domestic dispute turned violent. According to a heavily redacted arrest report from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Nov. 24 were called to a Citrus County home because of a burglary just moments before.
click orlando
Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police. Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is...
leesburg-news.com
Cadillac driver with beer in hand arrested on Thanksgiving Day
A Leesburg man with a beer in hand was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Thanksgiving Day. A 911 caller report that a red Cadillac sedan was driving erratically on County Road 44. The witness told dispatch that the car was swerving into the oncoming lane as it head southbound. A Leesburg police officer made contact with the concerned citizen who had followed the Cadillac to the Laurel Oaks apartment complex. The witness pointed the officer toward the parking spot that the Cadillac had just pulled into.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
click orlando
Lake County man arrested after punching dog, swinging vacuum at family
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Minneola man was arrested after witnesses said he punched a dog before threatening others living at his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call on Nov. 19 about Gregory Berg, 45, who had come home drunk,...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Monday morning. Deputies were called out to the scene of a homicide on Walnut Street in Dunnellon, Florida at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department. Detectives found the body of a man.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 22 to 27
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 22. Jack Allen Smith, 48, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for felony violation of probation, two felony counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), and resist officer without violence. No bond.
WCJB
Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen
DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose argument with girlfriend led to DUI arrest busted again
A Leesburg man arrested in October on a drunk driving charge while he was trying to flee his girlfriend landed back behind bars over the Thanksgiving weekend. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kendrick Cordell Tyree Jones who failed to show up at his court date on the his most recent arrest. His new bond was set at $2,000. He posted bond and was released within a few hours.
WCJB
Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving. Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave. They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The incident occurred Thanksgiving evening. An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after attacking a female victim with a pocket knife on Thanksgiving.Photo byGetty Images.
alachuachronicle.com
Repeat offender riding stolen scooter charged with drug possession, possession of a concealed hunting knife, driving without a valid license, and possession of multiple IDs belonging to others
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sherry Corine Ealum-Morgan, 33, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of personal identification cards for five or more people, and driving without a valid license.
WCJB
Sisters share their experience following inmate death at Marion County Jail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The death of 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley III at the Marion County Jail is reminding some of a situation that is all too familiar. Two sisters, Pattie Stephens and Elizabeth Feltz, lost their brother when he was serving time at the Marion County Jail for driving without a license. They say that both Whitley and their brother’s death was part of a pattern of neglect going on inside the jail.
Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal. Jennifer Wilkie originally faced 47 charges, but has now pleaded guilty to five felony charges of cruelty to animals and 42 misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show. She is pleading guilty “because it is in best interest,” according to the documents that were filed Monday.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven
A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
Comments / 8