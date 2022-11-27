ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citra, FL

leesburg-news.com

Driver arrested after telling cops they ‘better get the dog’

A Leesburg woman was arrested after telling a police officer “you better get the dog.”. Eustis officers were alerted that a driver in a silver Mercury car was driving erratically on County Road 44. The Mercury was seen leaving the Starvos and Sons restaurant. An officer clocked the Mercury traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The officer stopped the Mercury at the intersection of County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man faces battery and burglary charges

A Dunnellon man faces criminal mischief, domestic battery, and burglary with battery charges after a domestic dispute turned violent. According to a heavily redacted arrest report from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Nov. 24 were called to a Citrus County home because of a burglary just moments before.
DUNNELLON, FL
click orlando

Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police. Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is...
DUNNELLON, FL
leesburg-news.com

Cadillac driver with beer in hand arrested on Thanksgiving Day

A Leesburg man with a beer in hand was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Thanksgiving Day. A 911 caller report that a red Cadillac sedan was driving erratically on County Road 44. The witness told dispatch that the car was swerving into the oncoming lane as it head southbound. A Leesburg police officer made contact with the concerned citizen who had followed the Cadillac to the Laurel Oaks apartment complex. The witness pointed the officer toward the parking spot that the Cadillac had just pulled into.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 22 to 27

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 22. Jack Allen Smith, 48, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for felony violation of probation, two felony counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), and resist officer without violence. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
INTERLACHEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose argument with girlfriend led to DUI arrest busted again

A Leesburg man arrested in October on a drunk driving charge while he was trying to flee his girlfriend landed back behind bars over the Thanksgiving weekend. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kendrick Cordell Tyree Jones who failed to show up at his court date on the his most recent arrest. His new bond was set at $2,000. He posted bond and was released within a few hours.
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Repeat offender riding stolen scooter charged with drug possession, possession of a concealed hunting knife, driving without a valid license, and possession of multiple IDs belonging to others

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sherry Corine Ealum-Morgan, 33, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of personal identification cards for five or more people, and driving without a valid license.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sisters share their experience following inmate death at Marion County Jail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The death of 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley III at the Marion County Jail is reminding some of a situation that is all too familiar. Two sisters, Pattie Stephens and Elizabeth Feltz, lost their brother when he was serving time at the Marion County Jail for driving without a license. They say that both Whitley and their brother’s death was part of a pattern of neglect going on inside the jail.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal. Jennifer Wilkie originally faced 47 charges, but has now pleaded guilty to five felony charges of cruelty to animals and 42 misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show. She is pleading guilty “because it is in best interest,” according to the documents that were filed Monday.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven

A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
OCALA, FL

