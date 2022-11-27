ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

The Independent

Debbie Collier’s daughter believes her mother took her own life

The daughter of Debbie Collier has said that she believes her mother may have taken her own life. Speaking to the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda Bearden said that she wished she had checked in with her mother before her body was found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia. Ms Bearden and her stepfather had reported Collier missing the day before. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old woman’s death, CCTV that showed her purchasing items later found next to her partially burned remains and a $2,385 Venmo...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
The Independent

Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals

A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
Mary Duncan

Father locks daughter in her room on wedding day because the groom owes him money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had an interesting relationship with her husband, Ron, from the very beginning. They met when they were in meeting for former drug users, and then found out that the meeting was a front to lure people into Scientology, which they both were.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Mary Duncan

Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.
Aabha Gopan

Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'

A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
Bella Smith

"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.

Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.

