To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Swearing-In Ceremony for 3 Sarasota Police Officers
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - On the afternoon of Tuesday November 29th, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche held a swearing-in ceremony for three new Police Officers. The ceremony was held at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota. The following Officers join the Sarasota Police Department as...
Project pride
Last night, Project Pride SRQ honored those who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The organization held a candlelight vigil of remembrance at Five points park in Sarasota. People gathered together, lit candles and signed cards to send to survivors. The mayor...
68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser returns
MANATEE (WSNN) - If you're looking to buy a real Christmas Tree this year, one Suncoast organization has you covered. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County has officially kicked off its 68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser. People from near and far have made this a family holiday...
Thousands attended the Venice Holiday Parade
VENICE (WSNN) - Thousands of people came out to watch the Venice Holiday Parade, filling up Venice stores, restaurants, and streets with holiday cheer. Spectators lined the parade route early, in order to secure a good spot to view the parade. “I think there is a lot of people from...
Superintendent negotiating resignation
The Sarasota county school board has begun negotiations with superintendent Brennan Asplen to resign his position, according to the herald tribune. The negotiations are taking place as Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at five. Where the board could vote to fire him. Negotiations between...
Reynolds, Byrd take home POTY awards
GAINESVILLE (SNN-TV) - With the high school volleyball season under warps, individual awards were handed out earlier today. State Champion Venice Senior Setter, Ashley Reynolds has been named the 7A Player of the Year and Cardinal Mooney's senior outside hitter Jordyn Byrd was awarded the 3A Player of the Year respectively. Also, state champ, Venice head coach Brian Wheatley was named 7A Coach of the Year.
Manatee Schools name yearly finalists for educator, support employee
MANATEE COUNTY(SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - The School District is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the "2023 Excellence in Education" Awards.
Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
Venice, Buchholz to clash in FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinal
VENICE (SNN-TV) - After another standout performance on Friday against Riverview, the Venice Indians are once again state semifinal bound. The Indians ground game carried them to a 35-15, Class 4S-Region 4 title win over the Rams. Both RB Alvin Johnson III and QB Brooks Bentley poked holes in Riverview's run defense all night long. Johnson finished with 104 yards and 2 TD's on 13 carries, whereas Bentley accrued 35 yards on 6 carries, but score two pivotal TD's.
Enjoy charity cocktail party that benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League
VENICE (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - If you want to enjoy great food, live music, and drinks made from the world-renowned Papa Pilar's Rum, while you are putting a smile on young faces, then check this out. Saturday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm is the inaugural Venice Challenger Charity...
Sarasota Schools superintendent agrees to separation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 28, 2022 - Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen III is resigned to the fact that he will be asked to leave his position. Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at 5:00pm to discuss firing him, but the chief of schools said in a statement he has agreed to a separation from the school district.
Emotions run high at packed school board meeting
The Sarasota County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on firing Superintendent Brennen Asplen. Asplen has already accepted the fact that he will be ousted, but had no idea this was coming. Parents held a protest at the landings Tuesday afternoon to show their unhappiness with...
Ukrainian dance show Kolo premiering next month
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Kolo is a new dance inspired by Ukrainian culture. The show features ball room dancing, visual arts and original music. Kolo is premiering Dec. 26th at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The shows producers Liliia and Iaroslav have been traveling to Sarasota each month for two years. Their goal is to entertain audience members.
The advancements of treatments that help prevent HIV
SARASOTA - Nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS since the first diagnosis of the disease in the early 80s. With advancements in science, HIV is no longer a death sentence, medications are helping prevent the contraction of the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication or PrEP, is a once a...
Combatting the stigma of HIV through education and prevention
SARASOTA - Since the first diagnosis in 1981, nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS Worldwide. Human immunodeficiency virus, also known as HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. HIV can be transmitted sexually, through blood transfusions, breastmilk or through perinatal transmission. “The topic of...
