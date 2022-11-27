ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Police Need Help Identifying ATM Thief With This Jacket

Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Driver arrested after road rage with gun

The Scappoose Police Department also responded to catalytic converter thefts and more from Nov. 14-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 Police were dispatched to the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Columbia River Highway near Southeast Maple Street. It was reported that another driver attempted to run them off the road and pointed a firearm at them out the window. St....
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy