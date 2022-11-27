Read full article on original website
Van crashes store, thieves steal ATM, start fire in Portland
Portland police are attempting to track down two individuals who are accused of breaking into a local business and stealing an ATM.
kptv.com
PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting ID’d as Portland man
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting as 45-year-old Raja McCallister, of Portland. According to PPB, officers McCallister Nov. 23 around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 37th Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.
‘Guys, it’s just a car,’ Gresham man tells armed carjackers
A Gresham man was carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway Saturday night, one of two incidents within minutes that police continue to look into.
kptv.com
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Police identify Portland’s 93rd homicide victim, who was killed in Parkrose shooting
Portland police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal shooting last Wednesday, the city’s 93rd homicide victim so far this year. Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49, died of a gunshot wound after being shot in the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive, in the Parkrose neighborhood.
Portland police won’t use ‘flash-bang’ rubber ball devices for crowd control, city will pay $250,000 to settle suit by Don’t Shoot Portland
The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland that challenged the force used by Portland police against protesters in 2020. The city also has agreed not to use “flash bang” rubber ball distraction devices for crowd control and get...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
iheart.com
Police Need Help Identifying ATM Thief With This Jacket
Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.
Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
KATU.com
Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
Portlanders thwart armed robbery at sports bar, pin suspect to the ground until cops arrive
People at a Portland bar thwarted a reported armed robbery by pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Other business owners say the incident wasn't "surprising."
Grand jury clears trooper, detective in June fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Clackamas County
A Clackamas County grand jury found that the Oregon State trooper and Clackamas County detective who shot and killed a 24-year-old Tigard man in June acted lawfully, the Oregon Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Monday night, meaning they believed the use of...
Suspect in street racing death of young mother indicted for 2nd-degree manslaughter
A suspect has been indicted and a warrant filed in a street racing incident that ended in the death of a woman this past summer.
KGW
Patrons at a sports bar in Northeast Portland stopped an attempted robbery
Be Van Sports Bar in Northeast Portland had someone attempt to rob them. They were unsuccessful thanks to the quick heroic patrons there to stop the suspect.
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in Gresham
Photo by(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KGW
Mall 205 shoplifting suspect seen in dramatic chase video arrested again
The woman admitted to KGW’s Kyle Iboshi that she stole to feed her drug habit. Now she’s back in jail, having violated her parole.
Scappoose Police Log: Driver arrested after road rage with gun
The Scappoose Police Department also responded to catalytic converter thefts and more from Nov. 14-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 Police were dispatched to the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Columbia River Highway near Southeast Maple Street. It was reported that another driver attempted to run them off the road and pointed a firearm at them out the window. St....
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
KGW
