Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO