Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus Calls for End of Consent Calendar in the Illinois House of Representatives
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an end to the Consent Calendar which enables the House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote. The Consent Calendar is a list of bills bundled together and voted on in one roll call vote. The list of bills includes ceremonial legislation such as measures to change the name of roads to honor members of the community, but the list also includes substantive legislation. The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on the need to end the Consent Calendar.
Are changes coming to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield on Tuesday to continue SAFE-T Act discussions. This is the last week, as they are scheduled to be in two before the law goes into effect. It is very likely that the law will see some changes by the end of this week, but whether […]
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
wmay.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
959theriver.com
Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected
A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short. The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel. The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday. Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker won, now you’ll pay
If you listened to Gov. JB Pritzker’s campaign rhetoric, you would think Illinois was well on its way to economic recovery. Pritzker threw a few hundred dollars at us in state tax money, spent hundreds of millions on himself and to help Darren Bailey win the GOP primary last June. Then he announced tax moratoriums he said would help us poor fools, including on the gasoline tax, all before the Nov. 8 general election.
WCIA
Sangamon County Father of the Year receives statehouse proclamation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One father from Chatham has been recognized for being a model of fatherhood in the state capitol. Dave Dahl, the news director of Springfield radio station WTAX, was awarded Father of the Year from the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood back in early October. On Tuesday, representatives from the Illinois House of Representatives recognized Dahl with a proclamation.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
WSPY NEWS
State Rep. unsure of SAFE-T Act changes
Morris Republican State Representative David Welter says he's unsure whether the Illinois General Assembly will be making any changes to the SAFE-T Act before the cash-free bail system goes into effect in January. There is word of Democratic working groups looking into a possible amendment to the bill that could...
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
Illinois manufacturers, farmers worry about impact of possible rail strike
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Throughout the pandemic, supply chain shortages impacted shipping across the country. Now, a possible freight rail strike means it might take a little longer for items to make it onto the shelves. “Just as we’re trying to get those supply chains unsnarled, this rail strike would completely upend the supply chain […]
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
More Illinois workers eligible to join state-coordinated retirement program
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs says Illinois businesses that do NOT offer their own retirement savings plans to workers are required to sign up for the state’s Secure Choice program.
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
