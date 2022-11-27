(Potter Twp., Pa.) Shell Polymers Monaca reported on their Facebook Page yesterday that they experienced an issue with the steam generator at the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Township that resulted in flaring in the site’s ground flare system. Flaring was expected to continue throughout last evening as equipment was returned back to normal operation. The company explained that the primary purpose of the flares is to enable a safe response to equipment malfunctions and the system is working as designed. Shell apologized for any inconveniences and said they are working diligently to minimize the duration of flaring. Shell went on to say that the safety of their workers, the community and environment are top priorities for the Cracker Plant.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO