2 firefighters injured in Ohio County fire; Homeowner in hospital
Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak. Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured. The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered […]
WTRF
WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
WTOV 9
Update: Three treated for injuries after Monday house fire in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A destructive house fire in Triadelphia sent a homeowner and pair of firefighters to the hospital. It ignited just before 7 o'clock on Monday night along Gashell Run Road, where first responders from multiple agencies faced an uphill battle from the start. "When they first...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
WTRF
Crews battled house fire in Triadelphia, West Virginia on Monday
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department confirms that there is a single family home on fire on Gashell Run Road. Details are limited at this time. Fire crews are on scene. 7News has a crew en route and will bring you updates as they become available.
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
Harrison News-Herald
Look at the Past: Harmon Creek Coal Co, November 28, 1933
This machine is a 225 Bucyrus 6-yard bucket stuck in the mud southeast of Hopedale, Ohio, near the Greenwood Cemetery. Men in the picture L to R: Henry Holly, Peach Manbeck, Charley Parks, Chester Rapp, Eugene Thomas, Harry Mattern, Tom Ryder, John Stevens, Eddie Crawford, Sam Busby, Ralph Fenner, Bill DeWalt, Wayne Gotschall, Lloyd Busby, Dick Birney, Clarence Mitchell, Fred Tipton, George Blake, Lee Dunlap, Matthew Lorenz Superintendent.
WTAP
How to purchase tickets for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg South Patriots championship weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Championship weekend for two local high schools. Williamstown and Parkersburg South will be kicking off championship games on Saturday in Wheeling, W.Va. Parkersburg South will be facing Huntington at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, and Williamstown will be facing James Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold...
Metro News
Teachers provide input at inaugural ‘Solutions for Success’ focus group in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first public education focus group was held Tuesday night in Morgantown. The sessions are entitled “Solutions for Success” and are facilitated by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA). The two unions came up with the idea after another round of national teaching showed West Virginia at or near the bottom of the list.
WTRF
Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
Ohio deputies investigating body dumped state road
MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11. According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m. “I’m […]
voiceofmotown.com
Expect Big News Soon
Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
WTRF
Belmont Co. Health Dept. seeing seasonal illnesses on the rise
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — They say the flu is hitting earlier than ever. And COVID is still around, although not in large numbers. But the county is seeing a significant rise in RSV cases. While we generally think of it as a childhood illness, RSV can hit people...
beavercountyradio.com
Steam Generator Fails Causing Flaring Safety System to Activate At Shell Cracker Plant
(Potter Twp., Pa.) Shell Polymers Monaca reported on their Facebook Page yesterday that they experienced an issue with the steam generator at the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Township that resulted in flaring in the site’s ground flare system. Flaring was expected to continue throughout last evening as equipment was returned back to normal operation. The company explained that the primary purpose of the flares is to enable a safe response to equipment malfunctions and the system is working as designed. Shell apologized for any inconveniences and said they are working diligently to minimize the duration of flaring. Shell went on to say that the safety of their workers, the community and environment are top priorities for the Cracker Plant.
Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
wchstv.com
Community still overcoming 100-year flood rides wave to Wheeling for championship game
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six years after the 2016 destroyed the old high school, Herbert Hoover students are still taught in trailers. Despite setbacks, the football team will be playing in the Class AA state championship game in Wheeling on Friday. "You've gotta go through adversity to get...
Comments / 1