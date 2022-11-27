ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike

By Tim Steele
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.

Sunday is the final day of a planned 3-day strike for workers in the Garden Home area. They claim the company is allowing non-union employees to be tipped through their store’s card readers but took away that option for those at union shops.

Protesters upset Starbucks union organizer fired

“It’s not right for Starbucks to continually deny these tips, and these workers work hard,” said former employee Arthur Pratt. “I was terminated a few weeks ago and I work hard and I’m still fighting for my coworkers.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Starbucks spokesperson said: “We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together side-by-side to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Comments / 25

Tio Guedo
2d ago

Work Hard? These Young, Pampered little Brats don't know what it's like to work! Somehow over the last couple of Generations Morals and Ethics have gone out the Window with most of these Winers!! Not to mention Respect!! Thank God there are still some Good, Young Adults out there. Parents have EVERYTHING to do with how kids turn Out!!!

Reply(2)
21
Adam Palm
2d ago

I remodeled that Starbucks awhile back and I did it for less than these kids are making hourly. Plus, they're getting tipped out pretty heavily by a fairly wealthy community. I'm going with who are "spoiled brats" for $1000 Bob.

Reply(2)
11
Henry Peck
2d ago

y go back to work fools be glad you got a job. the more you make them pay you. they just raise prices to make you go to work. be glad you got a job.

Reply
8
 

