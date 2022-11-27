Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.

Sunday is the final day of a planned 3-day strike for workers in the Garden Home area. They claim the company is allowing non-union employees to be tipped through their store’s card readers but took away that option for those at union shops.

“It’s not right for Starbucks to continually deny these tips, and these workers work hard,” said former employee Arthur Pratt. “I was terminated a few weeks ago and I work hard and I’m still fighting for my coworkers.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Starbucks spokesperson said: “We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together side-by-side to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone.”

