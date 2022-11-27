ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KHQ Right Now

What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

11 Huskies Earn Spots on PFF All-Pac-12 Team — First to be Released

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and edge rusher Bralen Trice, both University of Washington sophomores, earned first-unit selections to the 78-player Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 football team — the first all-conference listing released. In all, the Huskies received 11 first- to third-team accolades from PFF, which tied them with USC,...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

The Strange Career Path of Ex-Husky Corner Jacobe Covington

While Jacobe Covington met with University of Washington football beat writers for the first time during spring practice, Husky teammates passed by and repeatedly called out his name in a playful manner. "J-a-a-a-c-c-c-o-o-o-b-b-b-e-e-e." Clearly, he was popular player on Kalen DeBoer's inherited team. Yet it wasn't enough to keep him...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished

Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Metallica announces 2 massive Seattle shows

The morning after a soul-crushing letdown at Lumen Field comes word of another event at the home of the Seahawks less likely to disappoint. Fresh off Thanksgiving weekend, heavy metal kingpins Metallica announced a new album and tour with a pair of Seattle dates local fans will have to wait for.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades

Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA

