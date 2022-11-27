Read full article on original website
WTAP
WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 33rd year in a row WMOA has opened their Christmas Zoo. The Christmas Zoo is a collection event where the public donates stuffed animals, toys or money to help kids in need get a gift filled Christmas. Last year the Christmas zoo fell just...
WTAP
Giving back and giving gratitude - Habitat for Humanity thanks supporters
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It’s a holiday all about giving back. Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, however, is calling it “Grateful Tuesday.“ Staff say it wouldn’t be possible for them to give without the support of the community. Habitat...
WTAP
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South students have been tasked again this year to help out Old Saint Nick handle letters he gets from children. Parkersburg South teachers, Katie Nestor and Doug Parks say that children enjoy this activity. As it gets them in the holiday spirit. “This kind of...
WTAP
Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Good Shepherd received $7,000 in donations today. The donations were given by Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV. CMO of the bank says that as a community bank making an impact in the community is what they stand for and they are glad to make it happen.
WTAP
Staying safe while holiday shopping - tips from law enforcement
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is here. WTAP got some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer. First off, park in a lit area and make sure your car doors are locked when you go inside. If you’re in between shops, make sure the presents in your car are concealed.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff’s & Vienna PD do No Shave November, give funds to Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s and Vienna Police Departments are coming together for No Shave November and to give back to a significant non-profit that helps them in the area. This is the first time both departments are taking part in No Shave November and the...
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Office participates in ‘No Shave November’ to help raise money locally
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the month of November the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been participating in No Shave November. The idea was brought to the department by 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller who says she just saw the idea and knew it would be a good idea to bring it to the department.
WTAP
Open houses will give locals a chance to ask questions about the Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be hosting multiple open houses about the Memorial Bridge this week. Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be there alongside the construction company and engineering firms taking on the project. It’s open doors for the public to come in and ask any questions you...
WTAP
112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
WTAP
Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the magic of the holidays comes the inevitable rise in traffic. WTAP caught up with Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who has some tips on staying safe on the roads. The closer you get to Christmas, the worse the traffic gets - especially around the...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
WTAP
Obituary: Workman, Martin Wayne
Martin Wayne Workman, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene
Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Rebholz, Nina May
Nina May Rebholz, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away November 26, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 23rd, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles B. and Lena M. (Eaton) Griffin. Nina was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing,...
WTAP
Scoreboard: November 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WTAP
Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun hunting season is getting started in Ohio. Police in Washington County say that during this time, hunters must take time to refresh themselves to the rules and regulations for gun safety and hunting rules. This is not only for the sake of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Morgan, Terry Jean Willora
Terry Jean Willora Morgan, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on May 26, 1955, the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Kathryn M. Rexroad Smith. She had worked for many years in the Grand Central Mall at Murphy’s Clothing Store and...
WTAP
How to purchase tickets for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg South Patriots championship weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Championship weekend for two local high schools. Williamstown and Parkersburg South will be kicking off championship games on Saturday in Wheeling, W.Va. Parkersburg South will be facing Huntington at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, and Williamstown will be facing James Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County officials seeking input from Belpre residents
BELPRE — Belpre area residents are invited to share their ideas and opinions on updating countywide planning and creating a strategic plan for the future of Washington County. A public meeting on those topics is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Belpre Senior Center, 1614 Washington...
