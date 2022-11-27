Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Kings
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center. Coming off their most thrilling finish of the season – a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard against the Los Angeles Lakers – the Indiana Pacers look to continue their forward momentum in game three of a seven-game road trip on Wednesday in Sacramento.
NBA
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After a busy roadtrip, the Cavs come home for a pair of games, starting off with a visit from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the first meeting of these two this season. Philly is riding a three game win streak. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
NBA
Midweek Hoops In LA As The Trail Blazers Take On The Lakers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-10) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7-12) Nov. 30, 2022 — Crypto.com Arena — 7:30 pm PST. The Trail Blazers and Lakers will meet for the second time this season on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers by a...
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Heat 121
A heavy dose of The Jays and a sprinkle of Al Horford knocked the Miami Heat out Wednesday night. Boston, which led for the final 31:18 of the game, took control over the final five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run. Thirteen of those points were scored by Jayson Tatum (eight) and Jaylen Brown (five), while Horford added in three.
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
NBA
Recap: Thunder 119, Spurs 111
For a decade and a half in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has leaned on its resilience and togetherness in the face of adversity. On a quick one-game homestand for the Thunder on Wednesday’s Native American Heritage night against the San Antonio Spurs, that mentally tough attitude was demonstrated to dramatic effect.
NBA
CrunchTime set for a crucial 13-game slate in NBA
With an exhilarating 13 games scheduled for Wednesday, some NBA fans are worried about missing out on the action. Well, fear no more. Starting at 9 p.m. ET, the fast-paced and action-packed show, “CrunchTime,” will have you covered. Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye will have you on the edge of your seat as they take you around the league. You don’t want to miss the top slams, dishes and clutch moments.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
After falling on Monday night in Toronto, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a pair – welcoming Joel Embiid and the Sixers to town on Wednesday night, trying to extend their home win streak to five games. Cleveland’s coming off a sluggish effort north of...
NBA
The Trail Blazers Look To Get Back On Track As They Host The Clippers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-9) vs LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (12-9) Nov. 29, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. The Trail Blazers and Clippers will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Nov. 29. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost...
NBA
Recap: Porzingis drops career-high 41 points in Wizards' dominant 142-127 win over Wolves
The Wizards entered Capital One Arena Monday evening riding the wave of a three-game losing skid. Right as the game tipped off, it was clear they were ready to right the ship. Kristaps Porzingis got hot from deep and scored a career-high 41 points leading the Wizards to an authoritative 142-127 victory.
NBA
Celtics Sign Horford To A Contract Extension
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed center Al Horford to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Horford (6-9, 240) has appeared in 295 games (all starts) with the Celtics and averaged 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field during his two stints with the organization from 2016-2019 and rejoined the team prior to the 2021-22 season.
NBA
"It Was A Team Win" | Clarkson And Sexton Spark Utah In Win Over The Clippers
Following their loss on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy preached about his team’s need to play for 48 minutes. Utah played its most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112 on Wednesday night. "A lot of guys participated tonight,”...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1
MVP– (Garners points at 2x the normal rate) STAR– (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate) PRO– (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate) Two Utility spots– (Garner points at normal rate) With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and...
NBA
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Running on Fumes
Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 1-2 road trip and discuss how fatigue appears to be a major factor in the Cavs last two games. As well as some insights from the loss to the Bucks, the progress of Evan Mobley and more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Bennedict Mathurin Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, leads all NBA rookies this...
NBA
"Staying Focused On What We Can Control" | The Jazz Welcome The Clippers To Utah For Round Three
After what’s already been two memorable games this season, Utah welcomes the LA Clippers to town on Wednesday night — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "It's about the group sticking together, staying focused on what we can control," head coach Will Hardy Hardy said. "There is a lot of the game that we do control. ... Our approach, and our mental focus. That's what we need to focus on moving into this stretch of home games."
Comments / 0