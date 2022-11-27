Read full article on original website
JFK airport flight cancellations, delays continue as New Yorkers arrive home
Flight cancellations and delays are reaching into the thousands as families try to make their way back home after the Thanksgiving holidays.
Storm expected to cause air travel delays over holiday weekend
News 12’s Julio Avila was at John F. Kennedy International Airport getting a firsthand look at local travel.
