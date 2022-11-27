Top standouts, best performances of Illinois high school football championship weekend

By Mike Carpinelli

Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Illinois high school championship football games on Friday and Saturday in Champaign:

Robert Battle, QB, East St. Louis

The Flyers' junior quarterback earned Player of the Game honors after leading his team to the Class 6A title . Battle completed 10 of 12 passes for 207 yards and two TDs and ran for 63 yards and a score.

Blainey Dowling, QB, Mount Carmel

Dowling was on point for Mount Carmel on Saturday. The senior quarterback completed 25 of his 40 passes for 262 yards and four scores in an impressive Caravan offensive effort. Mount Carmel won the 7A title by a score of 44-20.

Gage Dunker, FB/LB, Lena-Winslow

Dunker, a junior, was all over the field for the Panthers as he scored three touchdowns and intercepted a Camp Point Central pass to help lead Lena-Winslow to a 30-8 victory in the 1A state title game.

Declan Forde, WR, Loyola Academy

Forde was the go-to option for Jake Stearney as he caught three passes for 110 yards and two scores. Stearney found Forde for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the contest to open up the scoring during Loyola’s championship victory over Lincoln-Way East.

Denzell Gibson, RB, IC Catholic Prep

Gibson was the lead rusher for the Knight’s as he finished with 138 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns to help lead IC Catholic to a 48-17 victory over Williamsville to bring the 3A title home.

Zach Hayes, WR/DB, Nazareth Academy

Hayes caught four passes for 62 yards and a score and had the game-sealing interception with under 2 minutes left to play during the Roadrunner’s 45-44 victory in a thrilling 5A state championship game.

Tyaire Lott, QB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Lott, a senior 4A all-state quarterback, helped lead the Cyclones to a 4A state title with 214 yards passing and three touchdowns during their 44-20 win over Providence Catholic.

Logan Malachuk, QB, Nazareth Academy

A sophomore for the Roadrunners, Malachuk threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two more scores as Nazareth Academy defeated Peoria 45-44 in the 5A state championship game.

Dennis Mandala, QB, IC Catholic Prep

A junior all-stater, Mandala was 10 of 17 passing for 200 yards and he tied a 3A title game record with four passing touchdowns. He also added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown en route to the Knight’s 48-17 3A championship victory over Williamsville.

TaRyan Martin, RB, East St. Louis

Martin was tough to stop on Saturday as he scored the first three Flyer touchdowns of the game and helped them to a 57-7 victory in the 6A state championship against Prairie Ridge.

Blake Regenold, RB, Tri-Valley

Regenold, a senior running back, had 215 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a IHSA 2A title game record 43 carries during the Vikings 29-22 runner-up finish against a very good St. Teresa squad.

Bill Sanders, RB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sanders was involved both in the ground game and in the passing game as he finished with 100 rushing yards and two scores as well as a receiving touchdown in the Cyclones 44-20 4A title victory over Providence Catholic.

JP Schmidt, LB, IC Catholic Prep

Schmidt, a junior linebacker, came up big for the Knight’s with 2 first half interceptions to set up a pair of IC Catholic scores during their 3A title victory over Williamsville.

Jake Stearney, QB, Loyola Academy

The senior all-state quarterback was very good against a tough Lincoln-Way East defense. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 174 yards and two scores to help the Rambler’s to a 13-3 win in the 8A championship game.

Tyler Vasey, QB, Prairie Ridge

Vasey had a great season for the Wolves and closed it out with a solid effort with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. The record-setting quarterback scored Prairie Ridge’s lone touchdown of the day on their opening drive.

Malachi Washington, RB, Peoria

Washington had a huge performance in the 5A title game rushing 47 times – a new overall championship game record – for 273 yards and six touchdowns for the Lions as they fell just a point short to Nazareth Academy.

