Flyers’ Tortorella doesn’t ‘have enough’ to compete

Following ten straight losses, John Tortorella didn’t care to analyze another performance with the media. Before the loss on Long Island, Tortorella said he would not answer questions about individuals. He would address the team. The answers he provided following the loss weren’t full of insight pertaining to the questions. However, if you’re reading the room, they correlate to previous postgame press conferences during the ten-game losing streak.
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER

The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
Penguins Practice: Letang Absent Again, Rust Participates

CRANBERRY — Kris Letang, who missed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, is not participating in their practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Mike Sullivan presumably will update his status when he meets with reporters after the...
Blueger Isn’t Perfect, But Penalty-Kill With Him is

Perhaps it’s a coincidence that the Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t given up a power-play goal in the seven games since Teddy Blueger joined the lineup. Maybe it’s entirely happenstance that the sun rises in the east every day, too. Probably not, though. In either case. And while Blueger’s...
Molinari: Want to Wake Up Power Play? Start by Shaking it Up

CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have the least productive power play in the NHL. They are, however, moving in that direction. Their 0-for-2 performance during a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena dropped their success rate for the season to 16.2 percent, which places them 28th in the league.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, November 28

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, November 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?

The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
