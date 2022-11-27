ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs

With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
This stat reveals the greatness of Andy Reid, Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have an AFC-best 9-2 record and a 26-game winning streak in November and December. But the Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid can brag about an even more impressive stat. Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams was the Chiefs' fifth straight -- the 10th straight...
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
When is EA’s College Football Game Coming Out?

EA Sports has a new major football game coming out in the near future, but this time it isn't Madden. EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since 2013, with the release of NCAA Football 14. Up to that point, EA Sports NCAA games were a normal occurrence, but since then there hasn't been a release. As it stands, players might have to wait a bit longer before the next EA college football game comes out.
Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA’s Most Puzzling Team

During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room. Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline

The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.

After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
