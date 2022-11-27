Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Mahomes touchdown throw to Kelce sets new franchise record
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce set a new team record with the lone touchdown pass in Sunday's win over the LA Rams.
Chiefs run over Rams in first meeting since 2018
The Kansas City Chiefs beat down the injury-stricken Los Angeles Rams.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed
In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Game highlights: Chiefs defeat Rams 26-10 as Kansas City improves to 9-2
Get live analysis from Star reporters as the action unfolds at Arrowhead.
Yardbarker
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs
With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
Yardbarker
This stat reveals the greatness of Andy Reid, Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have an AFC-best 9-2 record and a 26-game winning streak in November and December. But the Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid can brag about an even more impressive stat. Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams was the Chiefs' fifth straight -- the 10th straight...
FOX Sports
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
Tri-City Herald
When is EA’s College Football Game Coming Out?
EA Sports has a new major football game coming out in the near future, but this time it isn't Madden. EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since 2013, with the release of NCAA Football 14. Up to that point, EA Sports NCAA games were a normal occurrence, but since then there hasn't been a release. As it stands, players might have to wait a bit longer before the next EA college football game comes out.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys...
Tri-City Herald
Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA’s Most Puzzling Team
During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room. Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.
NBC26
Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, wife announce birth of son Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child on Monday evening. Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, alongside a photo of the baby's legs in a brown and white onesie.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline
The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.
After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
