New Orleans, LA

NBC Sports

Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints

Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) were blanked 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers (7-4). Despite the shutout, New Orleans remains 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. With the loss, the Saints drop to 1-4 on the season away from home and have another difficult...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

When is EA’s College Football Game Coming Out?

EA Sports has a new major football game coming out in the near future, but this time it isn't Madden. EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since 2013, with the release of NCAA Football 14. Up to that point, EA Sports NCAA games were a normal occurrence, but since then there hasn't been a release. As it stands, players might have to wait a bit longer before the next EA college football game comes out.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vonn Bell reveals DJ Reader's in-game trash talk to Derrick Henry

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader doesn’t get a ton of attention on a national level despite his game-changing presence in the middle of the unit. Reader was, as expected, a major part of the team’s win over the Titans last weekend, a win in which bruising running back Derrick Henry could only muster 38 yards on 17 carries — giving him a 2.2 per-carry average.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA’s Most Puzzling Team

During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room. Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.
MIAMI, FL

