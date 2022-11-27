Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
NBC Sports
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
FOX Sports
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers
On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) were blanked 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers (7-4). Despite the shutout, New Orleans remains 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. With the loss, the Saints drop to 1-4 on the season away from home and have another difficult...
Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Presents Unique Challenge For Texans
Coach Lovie Smith speaks on the challenges of preparing for Deshaun Watson ahead of the Houston Texans' match against the Browns.
Tri-City Herald
When is EA’s College Football Game Coming Out?
EA Sports has a new major football game coming out in the near future, but this time it isn't Madden. EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since 2013, with the release of NCAA Football 14. Up to that point, EA Sports NCAA games were a normal occurrence, but since then there hasn't been a release. As it stands, players might have to wait a bit longer before the next EA college football game comes out.
Vonn Bell reveals DJ Reader's in-game trash talk to Derrick Henry
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader doesn’t get a ton of attention on a national level despite his game-changing presence in the middle of the unit. Reader was, as expected, a major part of the team’s win over the Titans last weekend, a win in which bruising running back Derrick Henry could only muster 38 yards on 17 carries — giving him a 2.2 per-carry average.
FOX Sports
Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
Tri-City Herald
Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA’s Most Puzzling Team
During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room. Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.
Comments / 0