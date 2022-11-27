EA Sports has a new major football game coming out in the near future, but this time it isn't Madden. EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since 2013, with the release of NCAA Football 14. Up to that point, EA Sports NCAA games were a normal occurrence, but since then there hasn't been a release. As it stands, players might have to wait a bit longer before the next EA college football game comes out.

7 HOURS AGO