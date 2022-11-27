ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

West Virginia town decorates special holiday mailbox featuring painting of Polar Express

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5iN8_0jPIIygj00

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Williamson, West Virginia, created a special way for Tug Valley kids to send their letters to Santa this holiday season.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced a custom, airbrushed mailbox is now outside the Williamson City Fire Department on Fourth Avenue. Hatfield says letters dropped off in the box will be “directly and expressly” sent to Santa Claus at the North Pole!

“In high-level discussions with the US Postal Service, the Province of the North Pole, and emissaries of Santa Claus; we have reached an agreement where ‘Letters to Santa’ from kids of the Tug Valley Area will be directly and expressly delivered to Santa Claus once deposited in this special mailbox that will be placed in front of the Williamson City Fire Department,” Hatfield said.

The mailbox is custom designed with a U.S. Mail candy cane logo on the front, plus airbrushed paintings of Santa, The Polar Express, and Frosty the Snow Man with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the sides and backside. The mail slot on the front is even painted gold!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ckqb_0jPIIygj00
    (Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clvkS_0jPIIygj00
    (Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4670nn_0jPIIygj00
    (Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iybj3_0jPIIygj00
    (Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

Hatfield said this is just one of many special projects the City of Williamson is working on. Apparently, the city tried to have the mailbox ready last year, but the deadline was missed, so it is ready for this year instead.

Mayor Hatfield thanked all who were involved in helping finish the mailbox: City Postmaster John Masters, Williamson Fire City Fire Department and Fire Chief Joey Carey, plus Dan Hicks, Brannon Rocap and airbrush artist Curtis Edwards.

The City of Williamson says the mailbox is a “Collaboration of fun, and a treasure for kids of all ages to enjoy the magical moments of the season.”

(Video above courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

The mailbox was set up during Williamson’s Christmas festivities and parade on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“So come and look at it,” Hatfield said. “Get your letters written. Kids, start writing them now so Santa can get them!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Great Rubber Duck Race to be part of 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race will be a signature event during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, the city of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water announced the news Tuesday. The proceeds from the Duck Race benefit United Way programs and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Joyful Night celebration returns to West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s annual “Joyful Night” celebration is returning to the State Capitol Complex this Saturday. Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are welcoming all West Virginians to the event, set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The governor’s office says musical […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Christmas-Veterans Day Parade is coming up

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southern West Virginia and the city of Beckley is here to celebrate! The city’s annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, with a very special twist, it will be a two-for-one deal. “Well, with the veterans, we didn’t want to […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Goodwill prepares for donation drive to help CPD toy drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — You can help the Charleston Police Department Christmas Toy Drive by giving to Goodwill on Tuesday. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will have a donation drive set up on “Giving Tuesday” in the Casci parking lot in downtown Charleston. Goodwill Marketing and Communications...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

New bank opening Friday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy