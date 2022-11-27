West Virginia town decorates special holiday mailbox featuring painting of Polar Express

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Williamson, West Virginia, created a special way for Tug Valley kids to send their letters to Santa this holiday season.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced a custom, airbrushed mailbox is now outside the Williamson City Fire Department on Fourth Avenue. Hatfield says letters dropped off in the box will be “directly and expressly” sent to Santa Claus at the North Pole!

“In high-level discussions with the US Postal Service, the Province of the North Pole, and emissaries of Santa Claus; we have reached an agreement where ‘Letters to Santa’ from kids of the Tug Valley Area will be directly and expressly delivered to Santa Claus once deposited in this special mailbox that will be placed in front of the Williamson City Fire Department,” Hatfield said.

The mailbox is custom designed with a U.S. Mail candy cane logo on the front, plus airbrushed paintings of Santa, The Polar Express, and Frosty the Snow Man with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the sides and backside. The mail slot on the front is even painted gold!

(Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

(Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

(Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

(Photos courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

Hatfield said this is just one of many special projects the City of Williamson is working on. Apparently, the city tried to have the mailbox ready last year, but the deadline was missed, so it is ready for this year instead.

Mayor Hatfield thanked all who were involved in helping finish the mailbox: City Postmaster John Masters, Williamson Fire City Fire Department and Fire Chief Joey Carey, plus Dan Hicks, Brannon Rocap and airbrush artist Curtis Edwards.

The City of Williamson says the mailbox is a “Collaboration of fun, and a treasure for kids of all ages to enjoy the magical moments of the season.”

(Video above courtesy of City of Williamson, WV)

The mailbox was set up during Williamson’s Christmas festivities and parade on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“So come and look at it,” Hatfield said. “Get your letters written. Kids, start writing them now so Santa can get them!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.