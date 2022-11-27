ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream

Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
Sporting News

Why Josh McGuire's move to Warrington kept him up at night

After committing his future to the Warrington Wolves, Josh McGuire was plagued by plenty of sleepless nights shortly after the ink had dried on his two-year contract. The former Australia and Queensland representative found himself helplessly watching on from afar as the club flirted with relegation from the Super League, only to survive by the skin of their teeth as Toulouse Olympique went down instead.
Yardbarker

Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win

Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Anyone but England' - the game Wales do not want

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. If you hear a Wales fan utter the words "anyone...
The Independent

Minister blasts Fifa and claims Wales has ‘every chance’ of beating England

Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament.Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the impending match against England on Tuesday, said supporters would be “proud of our players regardless of the result”.But he expressed “disappointment” at the issues fans wearing rainbow bucket hats faced while trying to enter stadiums on game days.“Of course it was disappointing because in meeting the Supreme Committee, the organising committee, they said everyone was...
The Associated Press

France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.
BBC

Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
SkySports

Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf among home side's dangermen in Test series

Pakistan welcome England for a Test series for the first time since 2005 and their 18-man squad for the three matches features some surprise inclusions. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has missed out due to appendicitis surgery and rehabilitation on his right knee, presenting opportunities for some new names to stake a claim for a regular spot in the Test side, including mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and paceman Mohammad Ali.

Comments / 0

Community Policy