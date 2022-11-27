Read full article on original website
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream
Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
Mat Leckie strike stuns Denmark and sends Australia into World Cup last 16
Mat Leckie’s 60th-minute goal proved decisive as the Socceroos qualified for the knockout phase for the first time since 2006 and sent Denmark home
BBC commentator claims the Lusail Iconic Stadium is "right up there… with Ashton Gate"
The Lusail Iconic Stadium is one of the most beautiful in the world, according to BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce… so much so that's in a premier tier with Bristol City's ground. Pearce is one of the Beeb's most revered commentators, having worked on Match of the Day for decades...
Why Josh McGuire's move to Warrington kept him up at night
After committing his future to the Warrington Wolves, Josh McGuire was plagued by plenty of sleepless nights shortly after the ink had dried on his two-year contract. The former Australia and Queensland representative found himself helplessly watching on from afar as the club flirted with relegation from the Super League, only to survive by the skin of their teeth as Toulouse Olympique went down instead.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win
Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
Zampa gets chance to push Test claims in rare Sheffield Shield appearance
The legspinner will make his first first-class appearance since 2019 if selected against Victoria
Hain returns to his roots with Brisbane Heat deal
He will provide overseas replacement cover when Sam Billings and Colin Munro leave in January
World Cup 2022: 'Anyone but England' - the game Wales do not want
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. If you hear a Wales fan utter the words "anyone...
Defeat by South Africa lays bare the deeper problems facing England | Robert Kitson
With a World Cup approaching Eddie Jones needs to arrest an alarming slide with six defeats and a draw from 12 Tests in 2022
Minister blasts Fifa and claims Wales has ‘every chance’ of beating England
Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament.Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the impending match against England on Tuesday, said supporters would be “proud of our players regardless of the result”.But he expressed “disappointment” at the issues fans wearing rainbow bucket hats faced while trying to enter stadiums on game days.“Of course it was disappointing because in meeting the Supreme Committee, the organising committee, they said everyone was...
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.
Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf among home side's dangermen in Test series
Pakistan welcome England for a Test series for the first time since 2005 and their 18-man squad for the three matches features some surprise inclusions. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has missed out due to appendicitis surgery and rehabilitation on his right knee, presenting opportunities for some new names to stake a claim for a regular spot in the Test side, including mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and paceman Mohammad Ali.
Charles Barkley guarantees USMNT knockout stage victory over Netherlands
Charles Barkley is all in on the USMNT during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and delivered one of his infamous guarantees.
Kraigg Brathwaite wants West Indies 'to bat 100 overs' as fiery Perth surface beckons
He has also called for more regular fixtures between the sides, who are meeting in a Test match for the first time since January 2016
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Steve Waugh: 'The public has almost overdosed on cricket'
"For the fans and spectators, it is hard to make a connection because you're not sure who is playing"
