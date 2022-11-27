Read full article on original website
Taylor Double-Double Helps Herd Men’s Hoops to Victory over the Zips
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – With a 68-57 win over the Akron Zips (3-4), the Marshall University men's basketball team (6-1) extended its win streak to six games on Wednesday night in the Cam Henderson Center. "It was a quality win against a quality team," Herd men's basketball head coach Dan...
Herd Men’s Hoops Set for Home Contest Against Akron
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (5-1) welcomes the Akron Zips (3-3) to the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday night. The first 300 fans will receive a FREE Marco Bobblehead on Wednesday night. Game Information. Date: November 30, 2022. Opponent: Akron Zips. Place: Huntington, West Virginia.
