herdzone.com

Herd Men’s Hoops Set for Home Contest Against Akron

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (5-1) welcomes the Akron Zips (3-3) to the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday night. The first 300 fans will receive a FREE Marco Bobblehead on Wednesday night. Game Information. Date: November 30, 2022. Opponent: Akron Zips. Place: Huntington, West Virginia.
