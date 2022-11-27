Stocks close lower, Dow drops nearly 500 points as supply chain concerns mount amid protests in China

Read full article on original website
A globally critical chip firm is driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netherlands over China tech policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
Oil hits lowest since December 2021 on creeping economic uncertainty
Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales. Brent crude futures for February delivery were down $3.67, or 4.44%, to $79.01 a barrel, the...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks got off on the wrong foot this week with an ugly selloff Monday as investors weighed strong new economic data that stoked worries of sustained rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Dow dropped more than 480 points, while the S&P 500 declined 1.79% and the Nasdaq fell 1.93%. When it meets next week, the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, which is less than the three-quarter-point hikes of the past few months but still sizable.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and others
(CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket. (PINS) – Pinterest...
CCTV Script 07/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 7, 2022. U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley kicked off layoffs on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the layoffs told CNBC. Morgan Stanley has around 80,000 employees. There is a possibility that they will cut about 2% of their staff, which would impact around 1,600 employees.
The Fed can’t stop raising interest rates due to these 4 factors, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. Not enough people are reentering the workforce. That makes it more difficult for the Fed to stamp out wage inflation. There's a mismatch between job openings and job seekers. While many...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood stake is tied up in FTX bankruptcy proceedings, CEO Tenev says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
Morgan Stanley cuts iPhone shipment estimate by another 3 million units
Morgan Stanley analysts reduced their Apple iPhone shipment forecast by an additional 3 million units Wednesday to account for slower production in China for the December quarter. The analysts had previously cut 6 million shipments in November, bringing the current forecast down from 85 million to around 75.5 million units.
Options Action: Digging on on Paramount
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw takes a look at action in Paramount options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Julie Biel, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Wednesday: China reopening fails to inspire
1. Does China's Covid reopening mean nothing? U.S. stock futures and oil prices go down anyway? This is so not in the playbook. I'll discuss this morning and later on CNBC's "Halftime Report." Big back-to-back losses Monday and Tuesday for the S&P 500, which is now on a four-session losing streak. We put out a commentary late Tuesday on where we stand.
Republican lawmakers release gameplan to target asset managers, ESG investing
Republican lawmakers are getting ready to take on giant asset managers like BlackRock and their commitments to ESG investing. CNBC's Ylan Mui joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Here's where we stand after this week's big back-to-back market declines
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 06, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones opened low this morning continuing its downward trend dipping more than 400 points as the stock market closed on Monday.
Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad
ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country's largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
National security concerns reportedly delay TikTok-U.S. deal
Negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government have been delayed due to ongoing U.S. national security concerns due to the app's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, The Wall Street Journal reported. In notes on Wednesday, analysts predicted that Meta, Google's YouTube and Snap would stand to gain from a TikTok...
U.S. pledges to ramp up supplies of natural gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak seek to cut off Russia
LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
Some crypto backers are purposely taking a 'very dangerous path,' EU regulator says
"Some of those who were involved in crypto, from the very outset, were doing it because they didn't want to be part of the regulated, managed system," Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, told CNBC Tuesday. The European Union has been stepping up rules in this space and has...
Mortgage demand falls again even as rates sink further
Mortgage application volume fell 1.9% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan rose 5% for the week but were still 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home...
