Stocks close lower, Dow drops nearly 500 points as supply chain concerns mount amid protests in China

By Alex Harring, Carmen Reinicke
CNBC
 9 days ago
CNBC

Oil hits lowest since December 2021 on creeping economic uncertainty

Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales. Brent crude futures for February delivery were down $3.67, or 4.44%, to $79.01 a barrel, the...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks got off on the wrong foot this week with an ugly selloff Monday as investors weighed strong new economic data that stoked worries of sustained rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Dow dropped more than 480 points, while the S&P 500 declined 1.79% and the Nasdaq fell 1.93%. When it meets next week, the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, which is less than the three-quarter-point hikes of the past few months but still sizable.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

CCTV Script 07/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 7, 2022. U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley kicked off layoffs on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the layoffs told CNBC. Morgan Stanley has around 80,000 employees. There is a possibility that they will cut about 2% of their staff, which would impact around 1,600 employees.
CNBC

Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports

On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
CNBC

Morgan Stanley cuts iPhone shipment estimate by another 3 million units

Morgan Stanley analysts reduced their Apple iPhone shipment forecast by an additional 3 million units Wednesday to account for slower production in China for the December quarter. The analysts had previously cut 6 million shipments in November, bringing the current forecast down from 85 million to around 75.5 million units.
CNBC

Options Action: Digging on on Paramount

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw takes a look at action in Paramount options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Julie Biel, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Wednesday: China reopening fails to inspire

1. Does China's Covid reopening mean nothing? U.S. stock futures and oil prices go down anyway? This is so not in the playbook. I'll discuss this morning and later on CNBC's "Halftime Report." Big back-to-back losses Monday and Tuesday for the S&P 500, which is now on a four-session losing streak. We put out a commentary late Tuesday on where we stand.
CNBC

Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad

ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country's largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
KENTUCKY STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
CNBC

National security concerns reportedly delay TikTok-U.S. deal

Negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government have been delayed due to ongoing U.S. national security concerns due to the app's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, The Wall Street Journal reported. In notes on Wednesday, analysts predicted that Meta, Google's YouTube and Snap would stand to gain from a TikTok...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Mortgage demand falls again even as rates sink further

Mortgage application volume fell 1.9% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan rose 5% for the week but were still 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home...

