WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State recorded its fifth straight win behind 19 points from DJ McCarty, as Wichita State defeated Denver, 61-54, Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (6-1) matches its best seven-game start in school history, which happened just last season. McCarty was perfect from the...

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO