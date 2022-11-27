Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES QUIT CLAIM DEED FOR FORMER HIGH SCHOOL PROPERTY ON MAIN STREET
The Crookston School Board met for a regular meeting on Monday afternoon inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The board’s Consent Agenda consisted of approving the School Board’s Minutes from their meeting on October 24 and their special meeting on November 14. It also included approving their current bills in the amount of $177,783.93. It also included approving the employment of Maria Hammer as a Paraprofessional at Highland Elementary School and Cassandra Brown as a Recess Aide and the MOU for Marcia Scholler. The final items on the agenda include accepting grants from the Education Foundation and the PFAB. The board approved the agenda unanimously.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 30, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ADOPT NEW UPDATED EMERGENCY OPERATION PLAN
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting with County Administrator Chuck Whiting bringing forward a letter from the Marshall & Polk Rural Water System that requested that Wayne Nelson be reappointed to another four-year term to the Water System’s Board of Directors. The board approved the appointment unanimously.
OVER 100 GRANDPARENTS AND GRANDCHILDREN ATTEND ECFE’S GRANDPARENTS NIGHT AT WASHINGTON
Grandparents are such important people in the lives of children, and many attended ECFE’s Grandparents Night at Washington School on Monday evening. Around 100 Grandparents and grandchildren were invited to play in the gym, visit the School Readiness classrooms, engage in various activities, and, most importantly, have fun together. They ended the evening reading Llama Llama Gram and Gramps by Anna Dewdney and sending grandparents home with a game they can play when grandchildren visit!
THE CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR SEVERAL STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation by Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn on the Proposed Multi-Use Outdoor Complex. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council Minutes...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ALL LAKE AGASSIZ LIBRARIES ARE OFFERING FREE COVID-19 TESTS
Just in time for the holiday season, libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven-county region are offering free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests are available while supplies last in Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s branch libraries, which are located in Ada, Bagley,...
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER IS CELEBRATING BUSINESSES WITH NIGHT OF STARS ON FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local businesses in the community with its Chamber Celebration and Awards on Friday, December 2, in the Crookston Eagles Club. This year’s theme will be Night of Stars, and it will be the first time in two years that the event will be done in person. “This is the first time we’re doing it in person after a couple of years off. We’ve been doing a virtual presentation of awards for the past few years,” Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa explained. “This is a night to celebrate Crookston, another good year for the Chamber and the business community, and to celebrate some of the businesses and individuals that make up the business community here in Crookston.”
Recount vote totals change in GF races, but results do not
According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, in the race for County Commission, third-place candidate Mark Rustad won the final seat over Lon Kvasager by 33 votes (6,728-6,695). Bob Rost was the top vote-getter with 9,270, followed by Kimberly Hagen with 7,842. The vote tally granting Grand...
James John “Jim” Lundon – Notice of Passing
James John “Jim” Lundon, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with loving family members by his side. The funeral service honoring Jim’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston with The Rev. Ruth Sanders, officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. The funeral will be live streamed by going to Jim’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may also be offered to Eleanor and her family on the funeral home website.
THE COUNTY LINE-BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSINOER WARREN STRANDELL
On the morning after the election, neighbor/friend Allen Love and I went out with his pickup to pick up my campaign signs. Besides the more than 50 smaller signs, there were four larger signs that were held up by fence posts. A Handyman jack was required to get those posts out of the very dry, hard ground.
Douglas Dwain Carey – Notice of Passing
Douglas Dwain Carey, 90, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at the Bethany Living Center in Fargo, ND where he had been residing for the past several weeks. A memorial service for Doug Carey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Coordinator of the Benedictine Living Community Crookston, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery. The service will be live streamed by going to Douglas’ obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may be offered on the funeral home website as well.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Zachary Taylor Metcalf, 23, of East Grand Forks, for Driving after their Driver’s License was suspended. Julia Mae Toso, 49, of Erskine, for Domestic Assault. Gail Leila Bonham, 60, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault. Steven Lee Bonham, 37,...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PERFECT 6-0 AFTER 4-1 WIN AT FERGUS FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team’s first line of Cassie Solheim, Brekken Tull and Taylor Field had four goals and five assists to lead the Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Fergus Falls Otters at the Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The win boosted the Pirates to a 6-0 start on the young season and dropped Fergus Falls to 5-2 on year with their only other loss to Alexandria in overtime.
KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL OUTLASTS CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FOR 6-4 WIN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team began their season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central (KCC) Bearcats. KCC scored early and often for a 5-1 lead, but the Pirates were led back by Jack Doda who scored three goals in the game, and the Pirates found themselves down 5-4 in the third period. The Bearcats regrouped and held off Crookston winning the game 6-4.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO TRUCK VS TRAIN CRASH AT CROSSING SOUTH OF WINGER
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY OPENS SEASON HOSTING KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will open the 2022/2023 season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central Bearcats. The Pirates are coming off a 6-18-1 season and return a core group of players from last year’s team. The two teams played twice last year skating to a 6-6 tie before the Bearcats won the second matchup later in the season by a score of 4-2. Kittson County Central finished with a record of 8-16-1 a year ago and are off to a 2-0 start this year with a pair of wins last weekend up at Ely, winning 9-5 and 7-2. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. from the Crookston Sports Center and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM/105.7 FM or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue video streams button on our home page or by searching KROX Radio on YouTube.
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
