To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. All 19 Jaguars fans will remember Sunday’s game for the drive when Trevor Lawrence became Trevor Lawrence. Trailing by seven points with just over two minutes remaining, Lawrence completed 7 of 9 passes for 91 yards, including two sparkling dimes to his right to Zay Jones and Marvin Jones for 29 yards and 10 yards (and a touchdown), respectively. Doug Pederson then rolled the dice with a potential game-winning two-point try and Lawrence threw a perfect pass to Zay Jones to convert.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO