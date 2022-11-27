ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers' Doc Rivers recalls first time coaching in the NBA with Magic

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO–Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is in his 24th consecutive season coaching in the NBA that began way back in the 1999-00 season with the Orlando Magic. Rivers, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, guided the Magic to the playoffs three times during his time in Orlando before being let go 11 games into the 2003-04 season.

Since then, Rivers has had successful runs with the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Clippers, and now, the Sixers. He has a career coaching record of 1,053-744 and he has a championship under his belt in 2008 with the Celtics.

While in Orlando for two games to face the Magic, Rivers recalled his time with the team and his first coaching job.

“I loved it,” said Rivers. “I still live here for one month, actually for about one week now, but it’s just a great place. I still have a ton of friends from here, and they gave me a shot and I don’t know if I was even worthy of that at the time, but John Gabriel saw something and because of him, I’m here.”

Rivers has been able to build off his experiences in Orlando and he will now be looking to help the Sixers end their title drought which goes all the way back to 1983.

