Las Vegas, NV

Metro looking for man, woman involved in beating death near University District

By Gary Dymski
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a man and woman involved in the apparent beating death of a woman Saturday just east of the University District.

A woman was seen being beaten by a man at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street, just east of South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. When officers got to the scene, the man had put the woman into a vehicle and fled the area.

Police say a man was seen beating a woman near the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Homicide detectives working the case determined the victim was dropped off shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center by a woman driving “the same vehicle seen near the original incident.”

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity is pending an examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

