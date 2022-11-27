ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: It’s time to clean up

The start of the holiday/Christmas season should be a time for special reflection over the past year and a look toward the future. Despite our challenges in Summit County, we remain very fortunate to call one of the most beautiful places in the world “home.”. Now in my 23rd...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Skiing slang: Periodic Table of Snow displays the unique side of winter language

“Free refills.” “Diamond dust.” “White suede.” “Cold smoke.”. For people who are not well versed in snowsports culture and slang, these are phrases that describe drinks at restaurants or a nice fabric. But for ski instructor Russ Scholl, collecting ski-area slang turned from a hobby into a small business. Scholl created the Periodic Table of Snow, which outlines dozens of snow terms that he’s collected in his four decades as a ski instructor.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Guanella Pass closes for winter, but recreation remains nearby￼

Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway is closed for the winter, and dispersed camping along the road is now prohibited. Reopening will likely take place on Friday, May 26, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Camping is only allowed in areas formally designated by the U.S. Forest Service. A large parking...
GEORGETOWN, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The qualifications for the open clerk position should be clear

So Stacey Nell, who recently won the Summit County clerk and recorder vote, has abdicated to the town of Frisco. After that, Elisabeth Lawrence, who garnered 66% of the Summit County vote for Summit Board of County Commissioners, had this to say toward filling the now-vacant position, according to Summit Daily News reports: qualifications for the position are still unknown at this time. Did we not just have an election for this position? Did we not know the qualifications required for this position?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Respiratory illnesses on the rise nationally, including Pitkin County

Colorado state officials have warned that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the state, including Pitkin County. RSV is a common respiratory illness that comes around in the fall and winter and usually presents mild symptoms. But this year, health officials have said they’re seeing an unprecedented number of cases, with more severe symptoms affecting toddlers and children, according to The New York Times.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Can skiing and snowboarding in Summit County help fight winter blues?

As winter settles over Summit County, daylight shrinks and the sun is now setting to set closer to 4:30 p.m. Along with the lack of sunshine and cold temperatures, people may experience negative emotions that make it hard to get out of bed in the morning. However, there are ways to combat that sadness and keep momentum up during this time of year.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

A year has passed since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz died in a trench collapse near Breckenridge. His family is still waiting for closure as A4S Construction fights citations, violations.

Nov. 16 marked one year since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz was killed in a trench collapse — which also partially buried a second individual — near Breckenridge. Since then, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the company Diaz worked for, Vail-based A4S Construction, failed to install trench safety features at its work site. OSHA found that A4S Construction failed to protect its workers on Nov. 16, 2021.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

“Tell the truth”: Shedding new light on the Sand Creek Massacre with an exhibit 10 years in the making

Waylon Rogers emerged from the exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver with his 18-month-old daughter, Ailani, squirming playfully in his arms. A tribal leader for the Northern Cheyenne, he had just finished touring the museum maze that tells the complex story of the Sand Creek Massacre — for the first time, in the words of the people still deeply scarred by the 1864 military slaughter of more than 230 mostly elders, women and children.
DENVER, CO

