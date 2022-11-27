ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Performance Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. With no Manning Cast for Peyton Manning to break down his former team, fans watched the standard ESPN telecast featuring Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Some viewers are warming up to the MNF crew. MLB catcher Tucker Barnhart...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF

NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

