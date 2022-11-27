Read full article on original website
Broncos bumped from Sunday Night Football slot
The reeling Denver Broncos' coming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs has been bumped from primetime.
NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth delights fans with breakdown of 'double-cheek push'
NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth broke down the "double-cheek push" during the Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Steelers vs. Colts
The records may not be up-to-par, but it's hard to argue that there's some noteworthy storylines and angles to tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this evening. The Colts look revitalized after owner Jim Irsay grabbed...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Performance Tonight
The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. With no Manning Cast for Peyton Manning to break down his former team, fans watched the standard ESPN telecast featuring Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Some viewers are warming up to the MNF crew. MLB catcher Tucker Barnhart...
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF
Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
NFL games today: Bills vs Patriots opens Week 13 slate on Thursday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad
Adofo-Mensah's inter-division trades could turn out to be disasters.
Special Eagles DraftKings PA Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 if Philly Beats Titans
The Eagles have two straight wins ahead of a matchup against the AFC South-leading Titans. Philadelphia is a big favorite, which is great news for bettors thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s exceptional promo: Bet $5, Win $150 if the Eagles beat the Titans! Here’s how it works and what to do:
NBC Sports
NFL flexes Dolphins-Chargers game to Sunday Night Football in Week 14
After the Broncos signed Russell Wilson, the NFL scheduled them for five primetime games. They have played four of those, but with a 3-8 record and the worst scoring offense in the league, the Broncos won’t play the fifth. The NFL flexed out of the Week 14 game between...
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
Fantasy football Week 13 studs, duds and sleepers: Don't sleep on Mike White this Sunday afternoon
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. Believe it or not, the final third...
NBC Sports
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game
It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game. Indianapolis Colts. Matt Ryan and...
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Terry Bradshaw's 100K jackpot at stake in NFL Week 13
Now that another Thanksgiving is in the books, can we all agree that turkey is a third-string holiday food?. We can also agree on this: Now that we're in Week 13, it's basically do-or-die time for squads that were once near the top of the Super Bowl oddsboards (we're looking at you, Green Bay).
