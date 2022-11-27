Read full article on original website
Holy smokes this big boi 17-inch RTX 3060 laptop is under $900
That's some serious swagger at the price.
This Asus RTX 3070 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is so good I just bought it
This powerful Asus Tuf Dash 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is $500 off at Best Buy right now. But hurry — it could quickly disappear.
Digital Trends
Nvidia may be killing some of its most popular GPUs
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 lines may no longer be in production. Nvidia could be ending production of its two most popular graphics cards, according to WCCFTech and sources in the Asia Pacific manufacturing industry. This comes as a bit of a shock, considering both of these...
Ars Technica
Review: Intel’s “Raptor Canyon” NUC is a compact gaming PC without the stress
Intel's NUC (Next Unit of Computing) desktops rose to prominence about a decade ago by being small; they were essentially laptops without screens or batteries, crammed inside a tiny box. But in the years since, Intel has flirted with larger NUCs. They have always been relatively small, but as they...
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Round up: The 8 best HP laptop Cyber Monday deals we recommend
The best HP laptop deals for Cyber Monday are here. This is our roundup of some of the best discounts we've seen!
laptopmag.com
Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
Digital Trends
Don’t fall for these GPU deals on Cyber Monday
Now that GPU prices have returned to normal, you can save big on the best graphics cards on Cyber Monday. There are some great deals this year, but equally as many bad ones. In some cases, cards that are on sale are even more expensive than cards that aren’t on sale — yikes.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $580 off right now
Don’t settle for regular desktop computer deals if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop — you should be taking advantage of gaming PC deals like Dell’s $580 discount for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, which lowers its price to $2,400 from its original price of $2,980. This is a limited-quantity deal that’s a holdover from Cyber Monday, so there’s not much time left for you to avail yourself of the offer. If you don’t want to miss out, make the purchase right now.
The BEST Cyber Monday GPU deals: Save up to $440 on a PC graphics card
Buying a GPU during Cyber Monday is a great idea, as it gives you an opportunity to take advantage of some huge savings. Here's a roundup of all the best Cyber Monday GPU deals we've found.
Digital Trends
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP
I’s officially Cyber Monday. While we’ve been tracking great Cyber Monday laptop deals all weekend, we’re about to get a spike in new discounts. We’ve picked out the best Cyber Monday deals that we’ve found so far, which include everything from Lenovo Chromebooks to Dell workbooks. Take a peak below, and happy hunting!
notebookcheck.net
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E
Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 just got a bit cheaper
For anyone looking for a truly high-end gaming laptop with a good discount, Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $2,900 direct from Dell. Normally priced at $3,580, you save a considerable $680 off the usual price so while this isn’t a cheap gaming laptop, it is an excellent discount. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.
Digital Trends
Apple’s M2 Max chip may bring next-level performance to the MacBook Pro
Apple’s M2 Max chip is not out yet, but some benchmarks of it already are. One such test was leaked today, showing off the performance of the new processor. According to these scores, we might see a decent performance boost in the future MacBook Pros that will likely come with the M2 Max chip. Of course, things can still improve.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Digital Trends
49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800
If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you’re going to love the offer we’ve spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you’ve been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you’re going to save a lot here. While we’re not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there’s no denying this is a huge saving. Here’s why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.
Digital Trends
OnePlus’s new Android update policy matches Samsung, shames Google
OnePlus will deliver four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates to some new devices it launches in 2023. Confirmed at a OnePlus community event in London, the company said the decision was partly driven by recognizing more people are keeping their phones for longer. Gary Chen, head...
The best laptops of 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is $450 for Cyber Monday
Every year, gamers look forward to upgrading their machines with Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. If you’re planning to take advantage of the latter, you can actually make your purchase right now if you’re interested in the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, which is available from HP for $450 after a $400 discount that nearly halves its original price of $850. There’s a chance that the offer doesn’t make it to Cyber Monday, so just to be sure that you don’t miss out, you might want to push through with the transaction right now.
Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals 2022: the biggest offers still available now
Here are the last Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals that are still live
