KOMO News
Tips for driving in snow, slush from Washington State Patrol
With slushy and snow-filled roads, drivers have been caught by surprise late this fall season. “It’s pretty crazy," said Josh Svik, on Nov. 30, who was taking a break from shoveling snow in the Redmond area. "I mean, the forecast changed a lot. I thought it was supposed to rain. Now it’s what? Five to 6 inches of snow out here.”
KOMO News
Goode 4 Business
Brad Goode here, with your Goode 4 Business Report. TikTok hiring in Seattle, Possible Iphone shortage ahead, and the latest on the stock market.
KOMO News
14 sailings added to Bremerton Fast Ferry schedule
BREMERTON, Wash. — Starting Dec. 1, the Bremerton Fast Ferry will be expanding their services to add 14 round trips to their Seattle-Bremerton route schedule each week. “This has been a challenging season for everyone, and we’ve heard the call to be creative with solutions. We appreciate the willingness of Kitsap Transit to partner with WSF in ensuring additional ferry services are available to the community,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.
KOMO News
Early snow storm could be just the start of cold, icy week in south Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The first snow storm of the season in the Puget Sound lowlands could be just the start of more cold and icy weather to come. The late November snowfall surprised a lot of people in the Mountlake Terrace area due to how much came down in just a day, despite predictions by forecasters.
KOMO News
Issaquah, Sammamish residents make most of recent snow
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — For most people in Issaquah on Tuesday, even with the snow, the usual daily routine continued. However, the snow’s allure compelled some to break their routine. Ibrahim, one of the residents, who does not even like snow, still took some time to enjoy it. “I...
KOMO News
Snowstorm cleanup underway as power returns to Eastside
DUVALL, Wash. — Snowstorm cleanup is in full force across Duvall. KOMO News spoke to homeowner, Scott Paul after he bought a generator on Wednesday to combat the power outage. “The power’s been out since 11 last night," Paul said. "Food- you know, it’s cold so we put it...
KOMO News
Another round of lowland snow possible for Puget Sound region by Thursday morning
SEATTLE, Wash. — Western Washington got its first taste of winter Tuesday as a weather system brought wind, rain and lowland snow to the Puget Sound region. Just under an inch of snow was reported in Federal Way and at Sea-Tac Airport by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But areas to the north were hit harder by the winter storm.
KOMO News
Hotel bookings up this holiday season, indicating a boost for the hospitality industry
SEATTLE, Wash. — A new survey shows hotels are the top lodging choice for holiday travelers this December. Experts are expecting this will be a major boost for the hospitality industry, including in Washington. The number of holiday travelers who plan to stay in hotels have increased this year,...
KOMO News
Heavy snow, wind knocks out power to thousands across the Puget Sound region
A weather system brought lowland snow to the Puget Sound region Tuesday, but it also brought strong winds and power outages. Heavy, wet snow fell from Everett to Seattle Tuesday night, bringing down trees that knocked out power and blocked roads throughout the area. Nearly 90,000 people across the Puget Sound region were without power around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
KOMO News
SDOT crews prepare for potential snowfall
SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) salted roads across the city Tuesday, targeting trouble spots to help people avoid a slick evening commute. Light flurries dusted Queen Anne on Tuesday and residents were excited to see some of the snow sticking to windshields and...
KOMO News
What you need to know about Seattle's 2023-24 passed biennial budget
SEATTLE, Wash. — The City of Seattle passed the 2023-24 biennial budget, addressing affordable housing and other critical needs. The budget includes an allocation of more than half a billion dollars towards affordable housing over the next two years. This is made possible because of the progressive payroll tax, which shows a 400% increase in affordable housing funding since 2016.
KOMO News
How will the Seattle city budget address 'crisis' level police staffing?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department hopes a new recruitment plan funded in the recently passed city budget will help rebuild the agency's ranks. Despite their current recruiting efforts, SPD is hiring fewer officers than originally projected in 2022, while more officers are leaving the department than anticipated, according to staffing data.
KOMO News
Family of slain Central District entrepreneur, community leader reopen for business
SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s been a busy Thursday night at The Postman after it was closed for more than a month. KeAnna Rose Pickett, the owner and former wife of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. said she has to wear many hats. “Now that D’vonne’s not here, I’m having to...
KOMO News
Lakewood community honors fallen officers on 13th anniversary of their deaths
LAKEWOOD, WA — The Lakewood community honored four fallen officers Tuesday morning who were killed 13 years ago in the line of duty. On Nov. 29, 2009, Maurice Clemmons walked into a coffee shop and shot four officers preparing for their shifts. Sgt. Mark Renninger, officers Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold, and Greg Richards.
KOMO News
Red Robin to pay over $400K for allegedly violating wage theft laws at Seattle location
The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) said Red Robin must pay more than $400,000 to employees who worked at its Northgate location between Jan. 1, 2018, and Sept. 7, 2022, for allegedly violating scheduling and wage theft laws. The allegations include failing to post work schedules at least 14...
KOMO News
Man injured following shooting on West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching a suspect following a shooting on the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday afternoon that injured a person in a vehicle. Police responded to 6th Ave. South and South Spokane St. around 1:45 p.m. after a driver called 911 to report her passenger had been shot.
KOMO News
Second flu-related death of the year confirmed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A woman in her 20s died last week in Snohomish County from the flu, marking the second death in the county from the respiratory illness and the first for the 2022-23 flu season. The woman was from Lynnwood and died at Providence Regional Medical Center...
KOMO News
Practicing gratitude is good for your health, research says
SEATTLE, Wash. — Although Thanksgiving is behind us, doctors said continuing to practice gratitude is good for your health. "When we practice gratitude, our happy hormones increase," said Dr. Scott Itano, Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente Washington. "Dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin (which is our bonding hormone), they all increase. We also think that our stress hormone, cortisol decreases."
KOMO News
Celebration of Life Service to be held for Bellevue officer killed in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A celebration of life service for Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson, who died in a motorcycle collision earlier this month, will be held on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The event is open to the public. Jackson died on Nov....
KOMO News
Opening statements held in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer began Wednesday afternoon. Jury selection began Nov. 21 but was delayed after Troyer had split COVID-19 test results. The PCR test results were negative, but Troyer’s attorneys said Troyer was diagnosed with Influenza A and staying out of the courtroom.
