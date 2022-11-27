BREMERTON, Wash. — Starting Dec. 1, the Bremerton Fast Ferry will be expanding their services to add 14 round trips to their Seattle-Bremerton route schedule each week. “This has been a challenging season for everyone, and we’ve heard the call to be creative with solutions. We appreciate the willingness of Kitsap Transit to partner with WSF in ensuring additional ferry services are available to the community,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

BREMERTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO