Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Sight and Sound Theatre: ‘Moses’ Takes the Stage in 2023familyfunpa.comLancaster, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
International HVAC manufacturer relocates US operations to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration celebrated their huge manufacturing investments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing facility in York County on Thursday, Dec. 1. The celebration comes as an international company named Mobile Climate Control, an HVAC manufacturer for commercial vehicles, officially opened its...
Lancaster Farming
Yogurt Maker Finds Pure Joy in Podcast Connection
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. — Kelsey Ruth is known for her work ethic and positive attitude. She knows that through life’s ebbs and flows, you must keep your eye on the goodness — even in tough situations — and you will be rewarded. That’s why she calls what...
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
National Christmas Center brings its dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to Dauphin County
The National Christmas Center has opened in its new, temporary location for “the most wonderful time of the year” at 3950 E. Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township. The 18,000-square-foot exhibit brings a dose of nostalgic holiday cheer to kick off the month of December, with more than a million different Christmas artifacts collected over several decades.
Lancaster Farming
Western Maryland Flock Infected With Avian Influenza
A poultry flock in Washington County, Maryland, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The state Ag Department confirmed the outbreak Wednesday but did not give the number or type of birds. In a message to industry members, the Pennsylvania Ag Department identified the farm as a chicken breeder...
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in York
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in York-Hanover, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
York County resident's operating steam engine draws attention wherever it goes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is sharing his passion for trains with the community. "This started with me probably when I was 2 [or] 3 years old," said 19-year-old Nathan Heffner. "It was something I looked at and said, 'I love that.'" Heffner owns and operates...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Adams County PA
- Whether you're looking to eat lunch or dinner in Adams County, PA, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're in the mood for a steak, you'll find a wide variety of options, including the one famous for its grilled steaks. If you want to eat a lighter meal, you can find a variety of sandwiches and another casual fare at many of the restaurants in Adams County.
lebtown.com
Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta changes ownership after 29 years in business
Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta, at 1032 South 5th Ave., served its customers from Lebanon County and beyond for the last time on Nov. 1. And it was business as usual for Pucillo’s until they closed their doors. Between settlement and packing up, Siobhan Pucillo-Hetrick, former owner of the...
travelmag.com
7 Great Restaurants in Hershey
Hershey, Pennsylvania was built in 1903 for workers of The Hershey Company. Today the town is home to a handful of great restaurants. Most people come to Hershey for one thing: chocolate. Tourists get their heart’s desire of sweets at Hersheypark amusement park and Hershey’s Chocolate World interactive tour. After all the confections are consumed, rides are ridden, and prizes are won, a satisfying meal is the perfect way to top off a day of fun. Here are seven of the best restaurants in Hershey and the surrounding area.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Lancaster County guinea pig breeder charged with cruelty, neglect: PETA
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — The owner of a Lancaster County guinea pig breeding operation was charged with animal cruelty and neglect following an investigation. David and Malinda King were running a breeding farm; according to PETA, Malinda King was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and seven counts of animal neglect on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
abc27.com
Grateful family surprises doctor with research funding
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pediatric neurosurgeon at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital was surprised by a patient and his family after they secretly organized a donation that will go towards important research about a complex illness. Dr. Elias Rizk helped 12-year-old Coltin Kenning battle against hydrocephalus, which...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
theburgnews.com
Party Like It’s 1899: Long an escape for Harrisburgers, the Omni Bedford Springs Resort is decked out for the holiday season
Once upon a time, the Harrisburg elite planned summer escapes from the sweltering city. Mid-July usually brought “the exodus to near-by resorts,” as the Harrisburg Telegraph put it in 1885, and one favorite spot comes up constantly in the society columns. “Mrs. R.J. Haldeman, of South Front Street,...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
