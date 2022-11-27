Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
Tony Khan Is Open To Ricky Steamboat Having His Last Match In AEW
This past Sunday, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring for Big Time Wrestling by teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to beat Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It marked Steamboat’s first match since 2010. AEW President Tony Khan recently said he would welcome the WWE Hall...
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames
Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
Watch: Kenny Omega Cuts Promo After Last Night’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Following the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Elite’s Kenny Omega cut a promo for the live fans in attendance in Indianapolis, IL. During his promo, “The Cleaner” thanked everyone for their support whether they love or hate him. He said,. “Warm...
ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Final Battle 2022
Another title match has been added to ROH Final Battle. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Daniel Garcia will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the event. All the action goes down on December 10, 2022. You can check out the...
AR Fox Signs With AEW, New Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced today that AR Fox has signed with the promotion after he was offered an AEW contract following his match on the November 16th edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort to the World Trios Champions Death Triangle. It was...
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Reconciling With Vince McMahon, Return To WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a recent interview. The Sarge discussed a falling out with Vince McMahon over Slaughter’s G.I. Joe action figure deal with Hasbro, and how they eventually reconciled. Highlights of the interview (as well as a video clip) are...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/1/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The fallout of the Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James – James must retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin...
The Usos Pass Another Milestone As SmackDown Tag Team Champions
The accolades just continue to accumulate for The Bloodline. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) have been incredibly busy in 2022. The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions have passed yet another milestone with their current reign as champions. Jimmy and Jey captured the SmackDown tag team titles back on July...
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
Bianca Belair On Her RAW Women’s Title Reign: “It’s Never A Comfortable Place As Champion”
Team Belair defeated Team Bayley in a WarGames match at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Boston, MA. Before the event, Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, sharing her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion. She said,. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more...
WWE Star Believes He’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level
Austin Theory has opened up on the WWE character change he has undergone in recent months. Theory didn’t see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in as a misstep like many fans did. Instead, he thinks he is now heading towards being a main event player in WWE. Speaking...
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
