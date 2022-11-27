Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
Tony Khan Is Open To Ricky Steamboat Having His Last Match In AEW
This past Sunday, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring for Big Time Wrestling by teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to beat Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It marked Steamboat’s first match since 2010. AEW President Tony Khan recently said he would welcome the WWE Hall...
Arn Anderson Reveals The Black Scorpion Angle In WCW Failed, More
During a recent episode of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW back in 1990 and why it turned out to be an epic fail. “The Enforcer” recalled the outfit and how terrible it looked, Jim Herd’s personal dislike of Ric Flair, and more.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Formation Of Ring Ka King, Road Dogg’s Return To WWE
During the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on the formation of the Ring Ka King promotion in India and why he chose Sonjay Dutt and BG James to work on the project. You can check out some highlights from...
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy
Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
Latest ‘Road To’ Looks At This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, Athena Talks AEW Dark Match
AEW will be in Indianapolis, IN this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest episode of ‘Road To’ previews the shows. You can check out the broadcast below:. Athena recently took to her Instagram page to comment on her victory over Laynie Luck on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out her post below:
More Names Added To 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, Jacob Fatu vs. Nick Aldis Set
Jacob Fatu will be defending his HOG Championship at House of Glory Revelations against Nick Aldis. The company sent out the following presser to hype its December 17th event in New York City:. JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House...
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Reconciling With Vince McMahon, Return To WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a recent interview. The Sarge discussed a falling out with Vince McMahon over Slaughter’s G.I. Joe action figure deal with Hasbro, and how they eventually reconciled. Highlights of the interview (as well as a video clip) are...
AR Fox Signs With AEW, New Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced today that AR Fox has signed with the promotion after he was offered an AEW contract following his match on the November 16th edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort to the World Trios Champions Death Triangle. It was...
Andrade El Idolo Reveals When His Torn Pectoral Injury Occurred
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, suspended AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo recently took to social media to reveal that he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral injury. On Wednesday, El Idolo took to Twitter to post a video of a suplex spot from the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match featuring himself, Rush, and Bandido facing off against The Elite. He captioned the video with,
WWE Star Believes He’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level
Austin Theory has opened up on the WWE character change he has undergone in recent months. Theory didn’t see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in as a misstep like many fans did. Instead, he thinks he is now heading towards being a main event player in WWE. Speaking...
Bianca Belair On Her RAW Women’s Title Reign: “It’s Never A Comfortable Place As Champion”
Team Belair defeated Team Bayley in a WarGames match at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Boston, MA. Before the event, Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, sharing her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion. She said,. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more...
