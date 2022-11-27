Read full article on original website
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says the students between 13 and 14 years old experienced mild to moderate distress Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products, and investigators are trying to determine whether it all came from the same source. Firefighters searched the school to ensure there were no other ill students. The Los Angeles Unified School District did not immediately return a request for comment.
Weinstein lawyer in closing: 'Tears do not make truth'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles sexual assault trial told jurors that the prosecution's case relies entirely on asking them to trust accusers who have proved they were untrustworthy. Lawyer Alan Jackson made the closing argument for the defense on Thursday. He told jurors to look past the emotional testimony of the four women Weinstein is charged with assaulting and look at the facts. Jackson says “tears do not make truth.” The 70-year-old former movie mogul Weinstein is charged with raping and sexually assaulting two women and committing sexual battery against two others. He has pleaded not guilty.
