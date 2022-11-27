Chris Poole has seen a lot in 36 seasons as a head coach. But even a seasoned sideline boss such as him was taken aback by what Florida State went through this season. The good news: Florida State is in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons as the Seminoles (19-10) travel to Minneapolis, where they will face Missouri Valley-champ Northern Iowa (26-7) on Friday. Host Minnesota (20-8), the No. 2 seed in the region, plays Southland-champion Southeastern Louisiana. The winners play Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO