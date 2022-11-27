Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Alabama Men's Basketball vs South Dakota State
After a week off, the Crimson Tide resumes action against the Jackrabbits and looks to build on its success from last weekend's Phil Knight Invitational.
Yardbarker
Iowa State puts No. 23 ranking to test vs. North Dakota
A 2-1 run through the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., over the weekend helped vault Iowa State to a No. 23 ranking entering Wednesday's visit from North Dakota. While victories against Villanova and then-No. 1 North Carolina excited the Cyclones, they hardly viewed Sunday's tournament championship game loss to No. 20 Connecticut as utter deflation.
volleyballmag.com
Injury-riddled Florida State healthy, sees signs of cohesion heading into tourney
Chris Poole has seen a lot in 36 seasons as a head coach. But even a seasoned sideline boss such as him was taken aback by what Florida State went through this season. The good news: Florida State is in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons as the Seminoles (19-10) travel to Minneapolis, where they will face Missouri Valley-champ Northern Iowa (26-7) on Friday. Host Minnesota (20-8), the No. 2 seed in the region, plays Southland-champion Southeastern Louisiana. The winners play Saturday.
volleyballmag.com
Assis, Steffes, Myers top 2022 VolleyballMag.com NJCAA All-American teams
Ilana Assis of Missouri State-West Plains in Division I, Katilyn Steffes of Iowa Central in Division II and Chloe Myers of DuPage in Division III top the 2022 VolleyballMag.com National Junior College Athletic Assocation All-American volleyball teams. NJCAA DI. Player of the Year: Ilana Assis, OH (SO) — Missouri State...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Tennessee basketball vs. McNeese State
No. 13 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Area for the first time since returning home from the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols are scheduled to host McNeese State (2-5) at 7:15 p.m. ET on the SEC Network in the first game of a three-game homestand.
volleyballmag.com
NCAA volleyball tidbits: Bowling Green(s), Louisiana, Rehr, tiny Quinnipiac, sisters
Random weird thoughts and associations as we comb through the gold mine that is the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament bracket. BOWLING GREEN, BOWLING GREEN: Kentucky of the SEC, located in Lexington, Kentucky, will play host to MAC-champion Bowling Green, Atlantic 10-champion Loyola Chicago, and Western Kentucky, which represents Conference USA. Bowling Green is located in Bowling Green, Ohio. WKU is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky (no relation, presumably), and Loyola is located nowhere near the Atlantic …
Report: Ohio State’s Brian Hartline To Interview For Cincinnati Head Coaching Job
Hartline is widely regarded as one of the nation's top recruiters and has tutored multiple first-round picks.
Depth of Alabama Basketball Shows Up in 4OT Win over No. 1 North Carolina
With Noah Clowney out with injury and Brandon Miller struggling from the floor, the Crimson Tide needed other players to step up.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis declares for NFL draft; undecided on bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won't be a sixth season of college football for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who announced during a Twitter space Wednesday night that he will enter the NFL draft. Levis was speaking on a Blue Chips Twitter space and added he has not decided whether he will play in the Wildcats' forthcoming bowl game. Kentucky's bowl site, and opponent, will be announced Sunday. ...
CBS Sports
VCU vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 30 predictions from proven computer model
The VCU Rams will try to build on their win over Kennesaw State when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night. VCU bounced back from a blowout loss at Memphis with the 64-61 win last Saturday, improving to 4-2 overall this season. Vanderbilt has won three of its last four games, beating Fresno State by eight points its last time out.
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation,...
Kancey joins elite named ACC Defensive Player of the Year
A finalist for multiple major awards, Pitt’s Calijah Kancey does something only Aaron Donald did before him at Pitt, plus Pitt’s other near winner
Where LSU stands in the SP+ rankings following the regular season
LSU ended a good season on a low note, losing to Texas A&M on the road in rivalry week to finish at 9-3 in coach Brian Kelly’s debut campaign. The Tigers were in the top five before the loss, but analytics systems had consistently been a bit lower on them than the polls showed. LSU ranks 12th in ESPN’s Football Power Index this week, but now, we’re going to take a look at a different metric from ESPN: SP+.
Comments / 0