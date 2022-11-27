Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...

2 DAYS AGO