Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace
Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says
When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup
Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in...
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
World Cup 2022 - Poland 0-2 Argentina: Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister seal win as both sides advance
Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still clinched top spot in Group C with a 2-0 win over Poland, who squeezed into the last 16 on goal difference ahead of Mexico on a night of high drama. Argentina went into the game a point behind Poland knowing a second-placed...
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing
Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
Lionel Messi fuelled by Argentina destiny as Didier Deschamps costs France their momentum - World Cup hits and misses
There was no goal for Lionel Messi against Poland. That despite a total of seven shots, one of which was a penalty brilliantly saved by Wojciech Szczesny. But this was a performance to suggest he may yet be destined to carry Argentina to the biggest prize of them all. The...
World Cup: U.S. men's and women's teams to split prize money
U.S. Soccer's recently ratified equal-pay agreement will allow the men's and women's teams to split Tuesday's Iran win prize money evenly.
Ben White: England defender leaves World Cup training base to return home for 'personal reasons'
Ben White has left England's World Cup training base in Qatar to return home for "personal reasons". The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup following an impressive...
Niclas Fullkrug is Germany’s World Cup cult hero: This gap-toothed throwback of a striker carries a country’s hopes now
Spain versus Germany was supposed to be the most technical game of the tournament so far. It was gate-crashed by a burly forward who saw no need for such subtlety and thundered in the equaliser. Niclas Fullkrug is a World Cup story to make you smile. Neither side had selected...
Marcus Rashford a 'completely different version' to how he was at Euros, says England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate says the World Cup's joint-top scorer Marcus Rashford is a transformed player compared to how he was at the Euros in 2021. Last summer, Rashford was just a fringe player nursing a shoulder injury as England reached the final of the European Championships, ultimately missing a penalty in the shootout with Italy.
Argentina finish top of group with win over Poland, who also advance
Argentina turned in their best performance thus far at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Poland 2-0 to conclude Group C play and finish top of the group after a tournament-opening defeat to Saudi Arabia. Poland (4 points) will join Argentina (6) in the round of 16 by way...
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
World Cup roundup: France, Australia reach final 16
Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time
Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress
Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
