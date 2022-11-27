ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon

Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo

There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Could the Boston Bruins consider trading Brandon Carlo?. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins had been trying to trade some salary on the weekend before they placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers to clear space to activate Derek Forbort according to an NHL executive. The usual cast...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again

During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard

With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former MLB Player Shares Notable Praise For The Braves

The Atlanta Braves have signed many of their young stars to long contract extensions. In addition to extending Matt Olson upon his arrival in Atlanta, the Braves also extended Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, and others. For the time being, the Braves have their young core locked...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears

The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Shares A Sad Russell Wilson Reality

The Week 14 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas Chiefs has been taken out of primetime and moved to the afternoon slot. NFL media members have determined that the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is the better alternative, which is why this game has been ultimately flexed.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal

Last year, Miller appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Giants, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. He did, however, strike out 14 batters, which could be something that Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes liked to see. The Dodgers are known for doing low risk,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Vikings duo lands on exclusive NFL list

Thirty-six members of the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster are aged 25 or younger, but according to a trio of ESPN writers, two in particular have not only stood out among Vikings players but throughout the entire NFL. In a recent piece that listed the league’s top 25 players under...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Fan Favorite Lakers Star Is Only Getting Better

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans very happy on Wednesday night, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers at home with a 128-109 victory. Many people feel that the Lakers played their best basketball of the season against Portland, with multiple players breaking out and doing well and the entire squad working hard, coming together, and not slipping up as they did just a few days before against the Indiana Pacers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

