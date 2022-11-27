ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gareth Bale on Wales future: 'I'll play as long as I can, as long as I'm wanted'

Gareth Bale intends to continue his international career despite Wales' elimination from the World Cup. Wales participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Tuesday as a 3-0 defeat against England left them bottom of Group B. Bale played just 45 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury...
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup

Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough

No player in the top four divisions of English football has created more chances since the start of the 2019/20 season than Barry Bannan. Yes, you read that correctly. Over the course of the current season and the previous three, the Scot has carved out 372 opportunities, which is 22 more than Kevin De Bruyne (350) and 92 more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (280).
Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
World Cup 2022: Pick your England starting XI vs Senegal in Qatar

Gareth Southgate's England squad may have made qualified from Group B with a 3-0 win over Wales, but would you make changes to the starting XI in the round of 16?. The England manager now has selection headaches in almost all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden looking to stave off competition from Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to retain their starting berths.
Cody Gakpo: Man Utd closing on PSV and Netherlands forward? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Cody Gakpo's agents as they look to swoop for the PSV star. Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealt a major blow in his search for his new club after leaving Manchester United, with Bayern...
