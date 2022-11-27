Read full article on original website
Gareth Bale on Wales future: 'I'll play as long as I can, as long as I'm wanted'
Gareth Bale intends to continue his international career despite Wales' elimination from the World Cup. Wales participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Tuesday as a 3-0 defeat against England left them bottom of Group B. Bale played just 45 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury...
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup
Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now
Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
Marcus Rashford a 'completely different version' to how he was at Euros, says England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate says the World Cup's joint-top scorer Marcus Rashford is a transformed player compared to how he was at the Euros in 2021. Last summer, Rashford was just a fringe player nursing a shoulder injury as England reached the final of the European Championships, ultimately missing a penalty in the shootout with Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Adidas technology proves Portugal captain did not score opener against Uruguay at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not score Portugal's opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay at the World Cup, according to Adidas technology inside the match ball. Ronaldo claimed he had got the faintest of touches with his head on Bruno Fernandes' cross to give Portugal the lead as he celebrated jubilantly, but FIFA later awarded the goal to Fernandes.
World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee of tournament in Germany vs Costa Rica
France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a match at the men's World Cup after being selected to take charge of Thursday's clash between Germany and Costa Rica. The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team for the Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium, with Brazil's...
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough
No player in the top four divisions of English football has created more chances since the start of the 2019/20 season than Barry Bannan. Yes, you read that correctly. Over the course of the current season and the previous three, the Scot has carved out 372 opportunities, which is 22 more than Kevin De Bruyne (350) and 92 more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (280).
Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
Marcus Rashford shines as Gareth Southgate's England selection headache comes to the fore against Wales - World Cup hits and misses
England's shuffled pack impress - so who does Southgate pick now?. England don't have long to revel in their win over Wales - attention must swiftly turn to their last-16 tie with Senegal. And Gareth Southgate has some important selection issues to mull over before that showdown on Sunday evening.
World Cup 2022: Pick your England starting XI vs Senegal in Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad may have made qualified from Group B with a 3-0 win over Wales, but would you make changes to the starting XI in the round of 16?. The England manager now has selection headaches in almost all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden looking to stave off competition from Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to retain their starting berths.
Michael Beale exclusive: Rangers 'not as broken as people think' | Why I left QPR
New Rangers manager Michael Beale insists the club "is not as broken" as some believe as he vows to drop any players not fighting for the team. The 42-year-old is promising to drive up standards on the pitch and give the Ibrox support plenty to be excited about again. He...
Paul Merson Says: Harry Maguire has been England's best player at 2022 World Cup so far in Qatar ahead of Wales game
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Tuesday night's game between Wales and England at the World Cup, why Harry Maguire has been their top performer in Qatar and believes Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. England are guaranteed to qualify for the last 16...
Cody Gakpo: Man Utd closing on PSV and Netherlands forward? - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Cody Gakpo's agents as they look to swoop for the PSV star. Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealt a major blow in his search for his new club after leaving Manchester United, with Bayern...
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
England's first Test in Pakistan goes ahead as planned despite illness in touring camp
The first Test of England's tour of Pakistan went ahead as scheduled despite an outbreak of illness in the touring camp. England's first Test in Pakistan for 17 years started on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, with the fifth and final day taking place on Monday if the contest goes the distance.
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
England break records after pummelling Pakistan - as it happened
Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test in Rawalpindi. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
