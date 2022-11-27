'Frustration' boils over in Broncos' embarrassing loss to Panthers: 'In the end, we've all got to be better'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gets sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

CHARLOTTE — As Mike Purcell jogged off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, he didn't hesitate to let Russell Wilson hear it on the sideline.

"We've got to f---ing go!" Purcell yelled at Wilson.

The 328-pound defensive lineman got right in the franchise quarterback's face. Frustration for Purcell, and all of Broncos Country, had finally boiled over in a 23-10 loss to the Panthers (4-8) — the Broncos' (3-8) worst loss of the season. According to Purcell, he was just "frustrated" and trying to "spark" the Broncos. And according to Wilson, he and Purcell were "on the same page."

"He was pissed," Wilson said. "But there's no animosity. We've got to win. We've got to have some grit to us."

Either way, Purcell's outburst was a perfect representation of the Broncos' abysmal season, which started with playoff aspirations. And it might have been a sign that the Broncos' stout defense — the only positive aspect of this team — had finally thrown in the towel, knowing their efforts were once again being wasted by an inept offense that totaled only 246 yards Sunday.

But Sunday's result was also a sign that the dam has finally broke in Denver. They now have an argument as the worst team in the NFL, alongside the Texans and Jaguars. And first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett is the one who has to answer for arguably the biggest mess in recent franchise history.

"When you lose, you're always upset," Hackett said. "In the end, we've all got to be better. It starts with me. We've got to find a way to win some of these games."

The Broncos have had some tough losses — six one-score losses alone this season. But this was a new low, suffering their largest defeat of the year. And it was ridiculed with mistakes.

Denver was unable to capitalize on a Panthers muffed punt. Quarterback Russell Wilson was strip sacked on their one productive drive of the game. Wide receiver and team captain Courtland Sutton single-handily killed a drive with an unnecessary roughness penalty after a first-down play. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold scored one of the easiest and oddest touchdowns of the season when he fumbled the ball, recovered it and rolled untouched into the end zone. Undrafted rookie receiver Jalen Virgil fumbled a kickoff return after Purcell was called for unsportsmanlike conduct — which was moments before his interaction with Wilson.

It was a disaster from start to finish.

"We've been inconsistent," said Wilson, who threw for 142 yards and a touchdown. "We have to get the losing out of our system. Winning is a habit. Losing can be, too. We have to make sure we have winning habits throughout the process."

With only six games remaining, the Broncos have less than a .1% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Though, most had given up weeks ago. And with the Ravens, Chargers and Chiefs (twice) still on the schedule, things are bound to get worse.

One could argue this will end as one of the most disappointing and awful seasons in franchise history, considering the preseason expectations. It might be up there with the 1964 2-11 team, which is the only team in franchise history to have a worse offense than this year's. Or, more recently, when the Broncos went on an eight-game losing streak in 2017. Or, likely the actual worst and most embarrassing season, in 2010 when the Josh McDaniels-led Broncos lost to the Raiders 59-14 and became the laughing stock of the NFL.

That's where this year's Broncos are, among the worst Mile High has ever seen.

"We are what we are. We're 3-8," safety and team captain Justin Simmons said. "We're not even close to where we thought we would be. And it's draining. But nobody cares. Watch the film on Monday, come back on Wednesday and we've got to do it again.

"We're nowhere close to good enough."

What happens next for Hackett and the Broncos is yet to be seen. He could be without a job come Monday. He could stick around for the final six games. It's unclear what his, or other staff members, future holds. When asked about his job status, Hackett said after the game he's only focused on the team.

But what is known is that this season has been a catastrophe.

"It's about accountability," Hackett said. "I've got to be better. Coaches have to be better. Players have to be better. We just continue to talk about growing, understanding where we want to go and what we can do."