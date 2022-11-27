Read full article on original website
TCU soccer’s Gracie Brian to return for one final season
After a historic four years, TCU soccer’s senior midfielder Gracie Brian will return for one final season as a graduate player. Brian is a TCU soccer powerhouse. She broke the university record for all-time assists in this year’s postseason, and her selfless, competitive nature helps the team thrive.
TCU men’s golf’s Gustav Frimodt has strong start to season
TCU golfer Gustav Frimodt started the season with a statement after winning the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. He defeated the No. 10 ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Travis Vick, on TCU’s first day of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament. Coming off his win at the...
TCU News Now: Fall 2022 Final Edition
TCU 360 is the official, student-produced product of the Department of Journalism in the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Texas Christian University. Our mission is to develop aspiring journalists who use accurate and ethical reporting to inform and serve people invested in TCU. All Horned Frogs are welcome. Copyright...
TCU sees a new dance team take the stage
Schools across the country are working on diversity initiatives of all kinds. At TCU, a group of women took matters into their own hands by creating the TCU Royal Divas, the first majorette dance team for African American women on campus. The Royal Divas made their debut at the Hair...
Senior class set to receive special diplomas at graduation
TCU will formally mark its 150th anniversary at December’s commencement. Graduates in the Class of 2022 will receive diplomas noting the sesquicentennial celebration. “When you’re old it will be fun to look at that and think that you know you were here during the 150th year,” Chancellor Victor Boschini said earlier this semester during a student town hall.
Student IDs projected to go mobile
TCU student government association president Brandon Fox and TCU administration are working to transition student ID physical cards to electronic passes accessed by phone. The two million dollar project would be funded by the university. The project has not yet been approved by TCU administration. “The administration is very open...
Plan your graduation weekend: Top places to visit in Fort Worth
Fort Worth is home to many attractions that embrace its Western pride. On graduation weekend, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Funkytown. Fort Worth has a trio of art museums, each representing a different age or take on the art world. The Amon Carter Museum of American Art...
Graduation: A guide to students’ Latin honors
Students who earned a GPA of 3.5, or higher will be recognized during commencement with Latin honors. Based on the totality of a student’s grade point average, Latin honors began in 1869, when Harvard College became the first college in the United States to provide final honors to its graduates. Since then, many colleges in the U.S. have adopted this tradition and provide their students with these honors upon graduation.
